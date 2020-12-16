The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named a new chair and vice chair to lead SIA RISE, a community that fosters the careers of young professionals in the security industry. Erin Mann – strategy and marketing manager, multifamily at Allegion Canada Inc. – will serve as chair of the RISE Steering Committee, with Kelsey Carnell – regional sales manager, New England at Axis Communications – serving as vice chair.
In these new roles, Mann and Carnell will help RISE deliver educational content and networking opportunities to young professional employees of SIA member companies, college students and recent graduates interested in the global security industry.
Security forum scholarship
Erin Mann has been with Allegion in a variety of roles of increasing responsibilities since 2016. In 2019, she moved to Toronto to work for Allegion Canada, with a focus on the multifamily market. Having a passion for people, Mann is an active member of Allegion’s Young Professionals Group, a founding member of the organisation’s innovation group Creativity Unlocked, a member of Allegion’s Network of Empowered Women and a co-chair of Allegion Canada’s engagement group.
Mann is a member of the Foundation for Advancing Security Talent (FAST) Board of Directors
In addition to her work with RISE, Mann is a member of the Foundation for Advancing Security Talent (FAST) Board of Directors. In 2018, she was awarded the SIA RISE Scholarship, and in 2020, she was honoured with the SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship. Mann is also a member of the SIA Women in Security Forum. She holds a B.A. in communications from DePauw University.
Passionate young professionals
“Joining the RISE committee in 2018 provided me with the most incredible community of dynamic, fun, engaging and passionate young professionals. RISE gave me a deeper understanding of the impact early-career individuals can have in our organisations and industry. I could not be more excited or grateful for the opportunity to lead the RISE group as chair for the next year, alongside Kelsey Carnell as vice chair,” said Mann.
“Our committee is a team of dedicated and empowered individuals, and I am looking forward to the work that is ahead as we continue to collaborate with other groups, work towards more empowered and inclusive work spaces and build a network of excited leaders within the security industry.”
Applications of IP video
Carnell works with a dedicated inside sales account manager and field sales engineer
In her role at Axis Communications, Carnell works with a dedicated inside sales account manager, field sales engineer and over 300 partners in the Western Massachusetts and Connecticut region, striving to share with integrators, distributors, consultants and end users the benefits and applications of IP video and Axis solutions.
In 2018, she was selected as a recipient of the SIA RISE Scholarship. She holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Southern New Hampshire University and completed the Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) course at Florida Atlantic University in 2019.
Amazing young professionals
“I am so excited and very honoured to have been selected as vice chair of the RISE committee this year, working alongside some amazing young professionals. RISE has been such a rewarding, fulfilling and inspiring group to be a part of for the last few years,” said Carnell.
“This team works so hard to make a difference, push the envelope and drive some positive and necessary change within the industry. We work to uncover new initiatives and offer scholarships, educational modules, networking events and more. I am so excited to see what this group continues to accomplish and look forward to making a difference in the coming years!”
Fun networking opportunities
SIA RISE is an essential resource to help young security industry professionals access high-quality education"
“SIA RISE is an essential resource to help young security industry professionals access high-quality education and training, make valuable connections and take their careers to the next level, and RISE’s offerings would not be possible without the support of talented volunteers like Erin Mann and Kelsey Carnell and our outgoing SIA RISE chair, Matt Feenan,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson.
“We thank Matt for his dedicated leadership of RISE over the last two years and congratulate Erin and Kelsey on their new roles, and we look forward to partnering with them to help propel the security industry’s future growth.”
SIA RISE – which offers fun networking opportunities, career growth webinars and education tracks at ISC West and East, scholarships and the annual AcceleRISE conference – is open to all employees at SIA member companies who are young professionals under 40 or have been in the security industry for less than two years.