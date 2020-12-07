Download PDF version
SAFR’s liveness detection, anti-spoofing and strong recognition accuracy for masked faces make a touchless secure access solution optimised for real-world performance

Setelsa Security, an Amper Group company and 30-year industry expert in secure access and time and attendance control systems, has chosen SAFR from RealNetworks, Inc. to provide face-based biometrics for its clients in the UK, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, and Argentina.

Integrating SAFR face recognition will enhance Setelsa’s secure access solutions, enabling clients to deploy touchless, face-based authentication.

Strong ethics

SAFR from RealNetworks is an extremely solid, lean, and high-performance biometric solution that brings us not just face recognition, but also new innovations such as mask detection.

SAFR’s strong ethics in the development and use of its biometric technology make it a perfect partner for Setelsa and our portfolio of selective clients,” said Sergio Gomez, CEO of Setelsa Security.

Collaboration and integration

The partnership integrates SAFR’s AI-based computer vision technology, face detection, face recognition, and mask detection into Setelsa’s market-leading secure access solutions.

Face-based secure access has many advantages over the traditional card- or pin-based authentication methods and over alternative biometrics such as fingerprint authorisation.

SAFR’s recognition accuracy for masked faces, now exceeding 98.85%, ensures subjects do not need to remove PPE to be recognized at a secure access point.

Research to improve liveness assurance

Fraudulent attempts to spoof identities and issue real-time alerts has strengthened SAFR’s secure access deploymentsRecent research to improve liveness assurance — including the ability to detect fraudulent attempts to spoof identities and issue real-time alerts — has strengthened SAFR’s readiness for real-world secure access deployments."

"This development is thanks in part to a research grant awarded to RealNetworks by the United States Air Force,” said Eric Hess, Sr. Director of Product Management, SAFR from RealNetworks.

Spoofing detection

Initially targeting physical and logical access control use cases, SAFR’s presentation attack detection (also referred to as liveness detection or spoofing detection) works on RGB video streams from a wide range of COTS camera types including, IP-based surveillance, USB webcams, and cameras embedded in devices including ATMs, slot machines, smartphones, and tablets.

SAFR can detect spoofing attempts including faces printed on paper and displayed as static images or video on digital devices. Coupled with SAFR's alerting capabilities, intrusion attempts can be denied and security staff alerted to fraudulent penetration attempts in real-time.

Deploying mutual access control

The initial focus of the SAFR and Setelsa partnership will be deploying the combined access control solution at multiple locations for a top Setelsa client in the banking sector — an industry on the forefront of security technology.

Expansion of face-based secure access across additional verticals where Setelsa has a strong client base will follow.

Game-changer

The combination of SAFR’s high-performance computer vision and Setelsa’s leading access control technology has resulted in a truly best-in-class offering for Setelsa’s clients across banking, retail, and many other industries,” said Jose Larrucea, Senior VP of International Sales, SAFR.

Touchless access control that can accurately authenticate users wearing PPE is a game-changer and this capability will remain useful even post-pandemic.

