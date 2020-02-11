Sepura has been shortlisted for “Large Business of the Year” at the Cambridge News Business Excellence Awards 2020, a reward for achieving record revenues through significant sales around the world, including in the UK, the Netherlands, USA, Canada and Oman.
The decision to recognise Sepura’s success is a milestone in their recovery from a challenging financial position, resulting in Hytera Communications purchasing them in 2017. Since then, the company has succeeded in bringing state-of-the-art technologies and products to the market, achieving outstanding commercial success and recording year-on-year revenue growth.
TETRA radio fleet
Highlights of 2019 include – a new TETRA radio fleet for London’s Metropolitan Police Service
Highlights of 2019 include – a new TETRA radio fleet for London’s Metropolitan Police Service – also Sepura’s largest ever European order; delivering new radios to their local force Cambridgeshire Police; winning 100% market share for police TETRA radios in the Netherlands; supplying a communications system into Heathrow Airport; and winning global business in Nepal, Singapore, Brazil and Australia, amongst others.
In the UK, Sepura have increased their market share to 65% of police radios, with over 85,000 radios recently ordered by UK police forces as they refresh their current radio fleets. The company’s radios are also used in NHS ambulances and regional air ambulance forces around the country.
SC Series TETRA radios
In total, Sepura shipped a record number of their SC Series TETRA radios worldwide in 2019. To complement the radios they developed innovative software products to help drive customers’ efficiencies and an applications environment to enhance this capability.
Steve Barber, CEO at Sepura, outlined the reasons for Sepura’s success in the past 18 months, “By ensuring that we have an outstanding team in place around the world, we can engage with each customer on a personal level, ensuring that we understand their needs before proposing solutions that match these requirements. In this manner we have been able to deliver world class solutions that our competition has not been able to match.”
Cambridge News Business Excellence Awards 2020
HR Director at Sepura, Joe McHugh said, “Sepura is a Cambridge success story again; an SME dominating the European market and winning significant business at home and overseas against the competition of multi-billion dollar global technology companies, delivering more than 30% worldwide market share.
Joe adds, “Our dynamic, focused teams have provided creative support to our customers, resulting in Sepura winning significant new business, substantially growing the business and cementing our customer base.” The Cambridge News Business Excellence Awards winners are announced at the Awards Dinner at Kings College in the United Kingdom on March 19th.