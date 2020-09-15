Sepio Systems, the globally renowned provider of Hardware Access Control (HAC) solutions, has announced the launch of the company's Hardware Access Control solution (HAC-1), which gives organisations complete visibility and control over essential hardware devices throughout the enterprise, across the network and endpoint devices.
Fingerprinting technology
"In 2016 we created Sepio to mitigate the risk of rogue hardware devices, our SepioPrime platform stops attacks in financial services institutions, insurance companies and critical infrastructure," said Yossi Appleboum, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sepio.
He adds, "Today, Sepio introduces HAC-1, the industry's first Hardware Access Control solution, which extends our fingerprinting technology to provide complete visibility and control for hardware devices and augment hardware risk mitigation."
HAC-1 capabilities include:
- Complete Visibility of all Hardware Assets: With all devices and anomalies detected, enterprises benefit from a greater overall cyber security posture. Gaining full visibility of all hardware devices from endpoint peripherals to connected devices (IT/OT/IoT), Sepio's HAC-1 uses unique physical layer hardware fingerprinting technology and data augmentation from endpoints and networks.
- Full Control through Predefined Policies: Enterprise-wide policies enable compliance, regulation and best practices. With predefined templates and no base-lining nor whitelisting and no requirement for a clean environment start, Sepio provides a fast and easy setup.
- Rogue Device Mitigation (RDM): Threat mitigation upon discovery of rogue or threatening devices. Integrations with existing security platforms such as NACs and SOARs for mitigation and remediation enhancements.
Cyber security arena - hardware security visibility
With the company's new solution, enterprises will be able to see what, until now, has been invisible"
"Sepio has solved one of the longest standing issues within the cyber security arena - hardware security visibility and remediation. With the company's new solution, enterprises will be able to see what, until now, has been invisible," said Edward Amoroso, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TAG Cyber LLC.
Edward adds, "As employees re-enter the office around the world, hardware security and device tampering is a top concern as external adversaries look to gain intelligence and sit on the hardware devices for months to years at a time."
Fuelled by machine learning
Sepio's HAC-1 is fuelled by machine learning, which is fed by a combination of physical layer fingerprinting (Layer 1) and link layer (Layer 2) data. This enables Sepio Systems to provide the sought-after visibility and enforcement level needed to ensure a lower risk hardware infrastructure.
This is further augmented by a threat intelligence database that captures all meaningful data inputs to drive true hardware access control.