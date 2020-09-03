Senstar, a pioneer in video management software and perimeter intrusion detection products is pleased to offer its Safe Spaces video analytics solution in a compact, easy-to use appliance.
Initially available to Senstar Symphony VMS customers, Senstar Safe Spaces analytics are now driven by the Senstar Edge Platform.
Businesses monitor compliance
“Many companies have introduced software and hardware tools to help businesses monitor compliance with aspects of the emerging health and safety protocols around the globe. Senstar has taken the approach of providing a complete solution, operating on an edge platform which is both affordable and easy-to-use, while being both VMS and camera agnostic.”
With the Senstar Edge Platform, businesses simply connect to their existing camera(s) or video encoder"
“The solution includes Face Mask Detection, Physical Distance Monitoring, Occupancy Counting, and Sanitisation Station Monitoring analytics,” said Senstar Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Weese. “With the Senstar Edge Platform, businesses simply connect to their existing camera(s) or video encoder(s), enabling them to monitor their premises, receive alerts when protocols are not followed, and ultimately operate safely.”
Face mask detection
The Senstar Edge Platform’s compact, fanless design allows it to be installed virtually anywhere. The device works with any camera or video encoder that supports ONVIF and alerts may be sent to any video management software that supports ONVIF alerts. The Senstar Edge Platform may also be deployed in a stand-alone configuration.
Alerts can be directed to mobile devices for convenient notification. Local announcements can also be made via pre-recorded messages over IP speakers. Face Mask Detection can be run up to two times, other analytics can run in parallel on any of the input devices per platform and are configured via an intuitive built-in web interface. Senstar Safe Spaces has been developed using the latest innovations and benefits from Senstar’s nearly 20 years of video analytics experience.