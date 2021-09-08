Related Links

Senstar, a provider of perimeter intrusion detection and video management solutions, is pleased to introduce the Senstar TC200 thermal-visible, dual-video detection camera for outdoor site security.

A smart camera that detects intruders with high accuracy and low nuisance alarms, the Senstar TC200 combines the power of thermal detection with the power of visible HD colour for reliable 24-hour security.

Intrusion detection sensors

Along with onboard video storage, automatic stabilisation, LED illumination, long-range and wide-angle options, and dual sensor video analytics, the Senstar TC200 helps prevent crime, theft, and business disruptions.

Senstar can now offer an even more powerful comprehensive perimeter security solution"

With outstanding detection performance in a cost-effective package, the Senstar TC200 is an ideal option for protecting fenced-in yards and perimeters, and enabling remote video monitoring applications,” said Director of Product Management Brad Martin. “And, with the ability of the Senstar TC200 to complement intrusion detection sensors and integrate with the Senstar Symphony Common Operating Platform, Senstar can now offer an even more powerful comprehensive perimeter security solution.”

Perimeter security solution

The Senstar TC200 will be available starting October 2021 in these 30 European countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, & United Kingdom.

The Senstar TC200 will be demonstrated at upcoming exhibitions in Europe. Visit Senstar at The Security Event, stand 3a/J51 from September 7-9, Expoprotection September 28-30 in Paris, and Sicherheits Expo November 24-25 in Munich.

