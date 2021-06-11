Senstar, a pioneer in video management and perimeter intrusion detection solutions announces the appointment of Senior Sales Director Sean Thompson to lead efforts in the Canadian market. Mr. Thompson brings a wealth of security experience to Senstar and will focus on enhancing the company’s footprint in key vertical markets – utilities, logistics, corrections, and oil and gas.
Perimeter security solutions
“Senstar offers complete and sophisticated perimeter security solutions to secure sites and assets of all sizes,” said Mr. Thompson.
“I look forward to leading the company’s efforts in Canada with a strong commitment to fulfilling the needs of our customers by providing top-quality technologies, services, and support.”
Sean Thompson
Based in Toronto, ON, Mr. Thompson has 18 years of experience in executive sales positions at major international security corporations and carries a strong knowledge of video over IP solutions.
He is responsible for the direction of the Canadian team, as well as for sales in Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, the eastern provinces, and Nunavut.
Bryan Montgomery
Another recent addition is Regional Sales Manager, Canada West Bryan Montgomery. Based in Vancouver, BC, Mr. Montgomery brings a strong video surveillance background to Senstar.
He is responsible for sales in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and the Yukon and Northwest Territories. Rounding out the Canadian team is Product Applications Specialist Ashley Brydges.
Impact on the Canadian market
“There is a great deal of potential for Senstar to make a major impact in the Canadian market,” said Managing Director Fabien Haubert.
“I believe the team we have assembled is the right combination to strengthen our position across the country, particularly in our key vertical markets.”
Operating platform
Another focus of the Canadian team will be educating the market about the Senstar Symphony Common Operating Platform with sensor fusion, a modular solution for security management and data intelligence.
In addition to being an open, highly scalable video management system with built-in video analytics, it includes full-featured access control and perimeter intrusion detection modules.