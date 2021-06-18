Senseware has announced the release of IAQ-I, a groundbreaking, first-to-market, real-time solution, to measure the effectiveness of bipolar ionisation and air health.
Following the outbreak of COVID-19 and the public uproar around air safety, many air purification methods rose in popularity, with Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI) taking the lead.
Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization
NBPI systems claim to safely clean indoor air by leveraging an electronic charge to create a high concentration of positive and negative ions. These ions are purported to travel through the air, continuously seeking out and attaching to potentially harmful contaminant particles for removal from the air.
With the growing demand for clean air solutions, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) released the following statement, “Consumers should request testing data that quantitatively demonstrates a clear protective benefit and occupant safety under conditions consistent with the intended use.”
IAQ-I, wireless ion sensing solution
IAQ-I allows facilities to validate the effectiveness of their ionisation systems, with robust real-time data
Senseware's first-to-market wireless ion sensing solution, IAQ-I allows facilities to validate the effectiveness of their ionisation systems, with robust real-time data. Developed in response to customer demand, Senseware's groundbreaking IAQ-I enables ionisation users to gain valuable measurement data, in order to assess the efficacy of their ionisation system, all through a small 4 x 8 inch non-obtrusive unit.
IAQ-I represents the latest advancement in Senseware's market-renowned IAQ technology portfolio, measuring a wide range of air quality conditions, including particulate natter (PM 0.3-1.0, 2.5, 10), VOCs, CO2, temperature, and humidity.
Visualisation of ion concentrations in air
Air quality measures are displayed on an easy to use private or public dashboard, reflective of real-time environmental conditions. Senseware's, one-of-a-kind IAQ-I technology allows for visualisation of the ion concentrations in the air, and critically enables assessment of the effectiveness of an ionisation system, and most importantly the overall health of the air.
Senseware's Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Julien Stamatakis said, “As a scientist, I believe in the power of data to guide business decisions. It's crucial that IAQ-I not only measure ions, but also PM and VOC for a complete air health check.”
Improving air quality
Without the endorsement of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ASHRAE or other monitoring groups, many have been left wondering, if their investment in ionisation systems has had the intended clean air impact. Senseware's IAQ-I allows these questions to be answered for the first time ever.