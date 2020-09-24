Download PDF version
SecuX Technology Inc. is a blockchain technology company launching two cryptocurrency hardware wallets, STONE W20 and STONE W10, brand-new package design with lightweight and environment-friendly packaging. The new design packaging box and devices are sealed with SecuX tamper-resistant labels.

Both of the new impregnable cryptocurrency hardware wallets, STONE W20 and STONE W10, have the device, a USB Type Micro-B connector, 2 Recovery Sheets, a Getting Started Guide and a pouch in new handy package. The SecuX STONE wallets are embedded with Secure Element chip to secure the user’s private key and protect their digital assets from malicious attacks.

Make secure transactions

They also feature Vault-grade Protection, Large 2.8” Colour Touchscreen, Extensive Currency Support including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Binance coin, Stellar, Dash, Doge, DigiByte, Groestlecoin, ERC-20 Tokens, and so on. SecuX STONE W20 especially supports for Bluetooth Low Energy, with dual connectivity, and connects to the user’s computer via USB/Bluetooth, and mobile phone via Bluetooth easily.

Cryptocurrency users make secure transactions on the go. The best cross-platform crypto hardware wallet also supports major operating systems and makes the user conveniently manage their crypto accounts.

