Secutech Vietnam, the region’s trade fair for connected IoT-based security, fire safety and smart building solutions will return to the Saigon Convention and Exhibition Centre for its 13th edition from 20 - 22 August 2020. Following record high participation at its 2019 edition, and amidst buoyant market conditions, the fair is expected to attract 400 exhibitors and 15,000 trade buyers from across the ASEAN region.
The impressive rise of Secutech Vietnam over the past ten years has coincided with consistent growth in the market for safety and security solutions, and according to fair organiser Messe Frankfurt New Era Business Media Ltd, there has never been a more opportune moment to enter the marketplace.
Regardless of whether it’s the security, fire safety or smart building sector, business prospects continue to emerge, and integrated solutions have become a major driving force for business.
Video surveillance market
The economy grew at 7% in 2019 and the FDI environment remains extremely welcoming"
Ms Regina Tsai, the General Manager of Messe Frankfurt New Era Business Media Ltd, says that Secutech Vietnam is the perfect platform for foreign players to gain a foothold in the market, “Continued support from government departments and key industry associations ensures that relevant buyers from both the public and private sectors visit Secutech Vietnam. What’s more, the fair’s wide coverage across multiple industries including construction, industry, retail and hospitality will attract system integrators, distributors and related trade buyers from both the north and the south of the country.”
Ms Tsai added, “Vietnam’s fundamentals make the country a highly attractive proposition. The economy grew at 7% in 2019 and the FDI environment remains extremely welcoming.”
Expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% until 2022, the video surveillance market is particularly promising, representing one of the fastest growing surveillance markets in South East Asia.
Industrial Internet of things (IIoT)
Furthermore, thanks to strong government support of Industry 4.0 initiatives, significant opportunities are arising in Vietnam’s smart factory sector, a field in which the Industrial Internet of things (IIoT) is having far reaching implications for automation, predictive maintenance, logistics and supply chain management. In fact, according to Vietnam’s Central Institute for Economic Management, Industry 4.0 solutions have the potential to raise Vietnam’s GDP by between 7 - 16% from 2019 to 2030.
Government backed smart city projects, a strong construction sector, and urbanisation are also significant growth drivers - supporting a flourishing market for IoT based smart building and home solutions.
Larger SMABuilding event
At previous editions, CCTV cameras and NVRs were the main focus for buyers"
Perhaps the most noticeable change at the 2020 edition of Secutech Vietnam will come in the form of a larger SMABuilding event.
Explaining the expansion, Ms Tsai said, “In terms of commercial and residential property, facility managers are not only in charge of security and fire safety, but also temperature control, energy efficiency, lighting and parking. With this overlap in mind, it makes sense for SMABuilding to add to its existing portfolio of security solutions so that trade visitors can source the full spectrum of smart home and building solutions. Visitors can expect a larger event scale and even more opportunities to conduct business.”
She further explained that end users in the commercial security sector are also demanding more sophisticated products, “At previous editions, CCTV cameras and NVRs were the main focus for buyers. But now, end users are searching for components and solutions that can enable new unified turnkey solutions with added value and flexibility.”
Single management platform
Combining security with other functionalities is also proving popular in the factory, home, parking and retail sectors, all of which will have dedicated application pavilions at the show.
With related technologies grouped together, it’s much easier for trade visitors to find specific solutions"
“These are all vertical markets where buyers demand unified solutions to their challenges,” said Ms Tsai. “Taking retail as an example, store managers and business owners increasingly prefer to handle security, retail analytics, heat mapping, people counting and inventory management through a single management platform rather than a series of separate sub-systems.”
But although popular, it is not only ‘total solutions’ that channel buyers are searching for, single function solutions are also in demand. According to Ms Tsai, this is where the fair’s four application zones will deliver even more value, “With related technologies grouped together, it’s much easier for trade visitors to find the specific solutions that they need, whether it be access control, perimeter monitoring or license plate recognition.”
Seven product zones
Alongside the fair’s application zones, Secutech Vietnam will also feature seven product zones, displaying the latest surveillance cameras, components and accessories, software and management platforms, PA systems, biometrics and RFID.
Three of the zones will be located at the concurrent ‘Fire & Safety Vietnam’ event, which recorded its largest ever edition in 2019, connecting practitioners with extinguishing equipment, alarms, personal protection equipment, disaster prevention solutions, fire proof materials, rescue equipment and more.