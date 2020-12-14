SecurityCEU.com, owned and operated by The CMOOR Group, has partnered with The Associated Locksmiths of America (ALOA) to offer ALOA’s popular ALOA Fundamental Locksmith (AFL professional designation) in an interactive, blended format at a discounted rate. The online ALOA AFL course is discounted by $300. The full ALOA AFL designation online programme costs $1,200 (regularly $1,500).
The ALOA member’s discounted rate (regularly $1,350) is also $300 off making the AFL designation $1,050. Individual courses may be purchased for $79 each. Volume discounts are available for corporate customers. Historically, the AFL training has required a student to travel to Dallas and spend five-six days in a classroom. For many companies, the expense and time out of the office is prohibitive.
Security training programme
With the online training in place students and management now have an alternative to spending that much time out of the field - by taking the training at their pace from the Web. ALOA and The CMOOR Group had been discussing an online format for the AFL Designation for many years.
Jim Hancock, ALOA’s Operations, Education and Certification Manager said, “ALOA has been looking for a way to take our classroom course into an online format for quite some time. When we found out more about the work CMOOR had done in security training programme development, we also found a true partner willing to work with us in creative ways to bring the new AFL format to life.”
Interchangeable core locks
During the course, students will also have access to online webinars for Q&A from ALOA staff members and trainers.
The online AFL programme offers the same content as the classroom course which includes Lock Mechanisms, Key Identification, Pinning Locks, Master Keying, Small and Large Format Interchangeable Core Locks, Key Machines and Adjustments, Exit Devices and more. After enrollment, students will be mailed their course Lab Kit which will contain the tools, pinning kit, locks and other hardware needed to follow and complete the online study.
During the course, students will also have access to online webinars for Q&A from ALOA staff members and trainers. This ensures all students have the support needed to successfully complete the course.
Providing programme online
“SecurityCEU.com is thrilled to be working with ALOA and providing this programme online to a more global audience,” said Connie Moorhead, CEO at The CMOOR Group. “Students simply register for the programme, complete a background check, take the online training, and attend a one day local or regional practicum. Then they can take the final exam and receive their full AFL designation,” Moorhead said.