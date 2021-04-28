Download PDF version Contact company
Related Links

In the past, security managers were primarily concerned with global terrorism. That has changed with the COVID-19 pandemic threatening the health of passengers at airports. Even if the number of passengers remains at a low level in many airports, surveillance won’t become any less complex.

In fact, the opposite is true. Hygiene regulations raise new requirements for passenger processing and control. Reason enough for security managers to rethink airport security methods and evaluate how smart surveillance technologies can help meet new (and old) challenges better and more efficiently.

Smart Airport Surveillance

Smart Airport Surveillance combining IoT security cameras and AI video analytics help airport security managers to systematically monitor and understand passenger behaviour, gain valuable insights from video data and improve security and operations, automatically and in real time.

CCTV camera systems are already in use at all airports worldwide. Why not use existing infrastructure to get more out of video data? For example, smart cameras can ensure social distance according to hygiene regulations or improve the visitor experience, by reducing waiting times at security checkpoints.

IoT cameras with AI video analytics

IoT cameras equipped with AI video analytics can do much more than just video

IoT cameras equipped with AI video analytics can do much more than just video. Ajay Kattige, Solutions Consultant at Security & Safety Things, said “We at Security & Safety Things aim to bring the latest AI technology to IoT cameras, enabling them to perform more and sophisticated tasks in airport security measures.

He adds, “We make adding powerful features to surveillance cameras as easy as installing apps on smartphone.”

Airport security management

Despite the threat of COVID-19, the fight against terrorism remains a key objective in airport security management. Where thousands of people gather, signals indicating terrorist activity are easily overlooked.

When it comes to reliably detecting unattended luggage or people with weapons in crowds, video surveillance involving human operators reaches its limits. Smart video cameras can support humans in recognising threats early and even perform tasks autonomously.

AI-Lost camera app

AI-Lost is an AI camera app designed to detect lost objects abandoned in specific areas, such as airports, stations and public spaces. AI video analytics integrated in the app enables airport security cameras to detect objects, such as suitcases and bags, not moved for a period of time (therefore, suspected of containing explosives) and notify security personnel.

The video below shows how human behaviour that deviates from ‘normal’ patterns can be detected by security cameras in real time, ranging from minor disputes between people to vandalism. Similarly, aggressive or violent behaviour in airports can be detected early.

AI-Loitering app to detect suspicious behaviour

AI video analytics help detect even inconspicuous individuals based on specific behaviour patterns

Terrorist attacks often have a prelude, people stay in one place for a period of time to scout the situation without being noticed by security staff. AI video analytics help detect even inconspicuous individuals based on specific behaviour patterns.

AI-Loitering is a camera app that detects odd behaviour of people lingering around certain areas for a long period of time.

Gun Detection Real App for weapons detection

Gun Detection Real App for security cameras recognise in real time, if someone holds a gun and automatically triggers alarm. AI video analytics integrated in the camera app is able to distinguish weapons from harmless objects, such as smartphones, keys, pens or umbrellas.

In very complex buildings, such as airports, it’s an ongoing challenge to keep restricted areas free from unauthorised people. Each security gate that is opened unintentionally triggers alarms leading to security routines shutting down airport operations for a period of time. Smart video surveillance combined with passenger information systems can help prevent these types of incidents.

AM Line Crossing

For instance, AM Line Crossing solution allows airport security managers to set up security zones in public areas where, for example, passengers are automatically notified, when approaching restricted areas. Connected to digital information systems, smart cameras not only recognise people entering defined areas, but also automatically guide them to their destination.

In tall airport buildings, conventional smoke and fire sensors mounted under the ceiling are limited because they detect and report threats too late. Optical sensors, such as security cameras equipped with AI video analysis, can detect smoke and fire from long distances and automatically take timely action.

AI-Fire and AI Smoke apps for flame and heat detection

AI-Fire detects flames at significant distances in areas unsuitable for traditional fire alarms

For example, AI-Fire detects flames at significant distances in areas unsuitable for traditional fire alarms, such as huge indoor areas in airports or stations. Combined with AI Smoke, another AI app for security cameras, airport security managers get a powerful early warning system that reliably detects and analyses all stages of fire progression.

Waiting in long queues at boarding and security checkpoints challenges passengers' patience and can seriously damage travel experience. Airport staff has to take the rap, when negative passenger emotions are released.

AI video technology to avoid long queues

AI video technology can help avoid waiting lines and hassle. If queues get too long, smart surveillance systems automatically give instructions to staff or inform visitors via digital displays in the waiting area.

At Budapest Airport, for example, visitor management works with an existing camera system equipped with smart software applications. Video data is analysed in real time, so that waiting times can be predicted with 96 percent accuracy. These numbers are communicated via displays, for example, to direct visitors to other checkpoints.

Protect passengers & airport staff against COVID-19

Social distancing is the key to preventing or at least slowing down the transmission of COVID-19 from person to person. Where many people come together, surveillance is needed to ensure appropriate behaviour.

The same applies to make sure that people wear masks wherever mandatory. IoT cameras, equipped with the latest technology and AI, can help detect behaviour and characteristics that do not comply with regulations. Security & Safety Things and partners offer easy-to-install AI solutions to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 virus transmission.

Share with LinkedIn Share with Twitter Share with Facebook Share with Facebook
Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Nedap presents the importance of cybersecurity in physical access control

Nedap presents the importance of cybersecurity in physical access control
Nedap introduces AEOS authorisation model for better access management

Nedap introduces AEOS authorisation model for better access management
Cybersecurity - Nedap Security Management

Cybersecurity - Nedap Security Management

In case you missed it

The future of accommodation: when coliving and PropTech combine
The future of accommodation: when coliving and PropTech combine

As technology develops at an ever-faster rate, the possibilities for where and how new innovations can be used are endless. The property sector is one such area where new technology, such as smarter video surveillance, is being used to improve the quality of life for families and communities by increasing security as well as implementing changes based on new insights. Specifically for the coliving movement, cloud-based video surveillance is helping operators to improve the communal spaces for their tenants in ways that on-premises surveillance never could. From tighter security measures to better social spaces, here’s how coliving is benefitting from the PropTech (property technology) boom. What is coliving? The coliving movement is the latest iteration of a recurring human trend. The act of communally sharing space and resources while benefiting from a supportive community is something we’ve seen time and again throughout history. A place that everyone can call home addresses multiple needs. With the concept of shared spaces, and the possibility to work and socialise together, it’s no longer simply a trend. Specifically for the coliving movement, cloud-based video surveillance is helping operators to improve the communal spaces for their tenants in ways that on-premises surveillance never could. As living expenses become ever higher, for many – particularly younger – people getting on the property ladder is difficult, and renting an apartment alone can feel isolating. Coliving spaces offer a ready-built community, and many responsibilities – like maintenance, for example – lie with the building owners, and the cost is included. Where does PropTech come in? PropTech is dramatically changing the way people research, rent, buy, sell and manage property. The combination of the internet, huge compute power, cloud platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) have all combined to create technologies that are transforming the way the entire property sector works. Whether that’s helping buildings to operate more efficiently or even become more sustainable, PropTech is a sector that’s on the rise. When it comes to coliving, PropTech is helping to make these environments safer and smarter for the people who live there. One of the fundamental areas of building design is people’s safety. Following the past year where health has been at the forefront of everyone’s minds, PropTech is enabling entrance systems with touchless doorways and innovative ventilation systems, for example. And even without taking the pandemic into consideration, people living in shared spaces need to be confident that the security is well-managed, and the management wants to ensure that only tenants and their guests can enter the premises. How cloud video surveillance drives better coliving Once seen as an ‘add-on’ to building design, video surveillance and access control are now becoming increasingly important elements of the PropTech movement, and they are equally as desirable for coliving too. Surveillance cameras are essentially sensors that can monitor activity, patterns, and any other changes in a given environment. Analysis of video data can occur in real-time to effect changes immediately, or video can be stored and evaluated at a later date. In a coliving environment, a cloud-based video surveillance system can help operators to understand how tenants use their space, and implement changes to benefit them. Traditionally, video surveillance data stored on-premises had limited uses, as it was often only accessed after a security incident, such as a break-in. The video therefore wouldn’t be used frequently and the camera and storage system would just be another cost not yielding any ROI. Cloud technology has had a dramatic impact on video surveillance. Remote management delivers the ability to modify, adjust and perfect the system without needing to be present at the site, while remote monitoring alerts operators to any unusual incidents such as an equipment malfunction or breakage. In a coliving environment, a cloud-based video surveillance system can help operators to understand how tenants use their space, and implement changes to benefit them. For example, surveillance can show operators which areas in the communal spaces are frequented the most and at what times, including areas such as the laundry room or gym where space might be limited. By using AI to analyse the video, operators can use insights from it to improve the existing set up wherever possible, and also learn lessons about how to better design future co-living spaces. In today’s world, this technology can also help to keep everyone safe and healthy. Cameras can identify if someone is wearing a face mask as they go to enter a building and deny entry until they put one on. Thermal cameras are another easy tool to screen people for an elevated temperature before they even enter a communal space. Though a raised temperature does not mean you have COVID-19, the technology can provide an initial screening, so that individuals with elevated temperature readings can be checked manually for other symptoms or possibly be recommended for a test. The future of smart living Coliving is not a new phenomenon – humans have been living in communal places for many years, working and socialising together for the benefit of everyone. What makes today’s coliving movement unique is the range of rapidly developing technology that is being implemented to improve the environments for tenants. As an arguably lower cost and higher quality way of life, coliving spaces are certainly here to stay, and so the PropTech surge is no doubt going to grow with it.

How AI is revolutionising fraud detection
How AI is revolutionising fraud detection

The Annual Fraud Indicator estimates that fraud costs the United Kingdom approximately £190 billion every year. The private sector is hit the hardest and loses around £140 billion a year, while the public sector loses more than £40 billion, and individuals lose roughly £7 billion. The effects of fraud can be devastating on both individuals and organisations. Companies can suffer irreversible damage to reputation and be forced to close, and individuals can experience significant personal losses. Everyone should be aware of the risks and take steps to protect themselves against fraudulent activity. Fraud detection technology Fraud detection technology has advanced rapidly, over the years and made it easier for security professionals to detect and prevent fraud. Here are some of the key ways that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionising fraud detection - with insight from Tessema Tesfachew, the Head of Product at Avora. An anomaly can be described as a behaviour that deviates from the expected An anomaly can be described as a behaviour that deviates from the expected. According to Tessema Tesfachew, “Autonomous monitoring and anomaly detection specifically, have made detecting fraudulent activity faster and more accurate. Machines can monitor data 24/7 as it comes in, build patterns of behaviour that take into account seasonality and shifting trends, and identify events that don’t fit the norm.” For example, banks can use AI software to gain an overview of a customer’s spending habits online. Having this level of insight allows an anomaly detection system to determine whether a transaction is normal or not. Suspicious transactions can be flagged for further investigation and verified by the customer. If the transaction is not fraudulent, then the information can be put into the anomaly detection system to learn more about the customer’s spending behaviour online. Accurate root cause analysis Root cause analysis goes one step further than anomaly detection, by allowing security professionals to pinpoint what caused the anomaly. Tessema explains how an example of this would be if a system detects that the rate of fraudulent transactions has increased. Root cause analysis would pinpoint the specific ATM or point of sale, where this increase is occurring. Swift action can then be taken to prevent fraudulent activity at that location in the future. Fewer false positives As mentioned, false positives can occur if a fraud detection system identifies behaviour that goes against the norm, for instance, if a customer makes a transaction in a new location. In many cases, customers are required to complete identity verification to prove that a transaction is not fraudulent. Digital customer identity verification can help brands build a strong and reputable image. That said, forcing users to complete identify certifications regularly can cause frustration and harm the customer experience. AI anomaly detection AI fraud detection systems can carry out accurate data analysis in milliseconds and identify complex patterns in data AI anomaly detection is far more accurate and results in fewer false positives. Increasing the accuracy of anomaly detection helps companies improve customer relationships and build a strong reputation. This will have a positive impact on brand image and sales revenue. AI fraud detection systems can carry out accurate data analysis in milliseconds and identify complex patterns in data. Machines are more efficient than even the most skilled fraud analysts and make fewer errors. This is why AI fraud detection software is the preferred option in larger organisations. Importance of fraud analysts However, fraud analysts still play an important role in fraud prevention. Using a combination of human intervention and AI is usually the most effective approach when it comes to fraud detection. According to pymnts.com, innovative organisations now use a variety of AI and supervised and unsupervised machine learning to identify and protect against fraud. AI systems can complete time-consuming and repetitive tasks, such as data collection and analysis. This means that fraud analysts can focus their time and attention on critical tasks that require human intervention, e.g. monitoring risk scores. AI can automate processes and enhance the quality of the fraud analysts’ work. Conclusion In to Tessema Tesfachew’s opinion, “Fraud detection has become vastly more efficient and effective with the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Previously, methods for detecting fraudulent activities were still data-rich, but relied more on human intervention and expert bias, and were thus, more time consuming and prone to error.” AI technology, particular anomaly detection, has streamlined fraud detection and created a more efficient, and accurate system for detecting and preventing fraud. Covid-19 has increased the number of online transactions, which creates more opportunities for fraudulent activity. However, it also allows businesses to gain more information on their customers and enhance the capabilities of AI security software. It is more important than ever for organisations to utilise AI technology in fraud detection strategies.

What new technologies and trends will shape video analytics?
What new technologies and trends will shape video analytics?

The topic of video analytics has been talked and written about for decades, and yet is still one of the cutting-edge themes in the physical security industry. Some say yesterday’s analytics systems tended to overpromise and underdeliver, and there are still some skeptics. However, newer technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) are reinvigorating the sector and enabling it to finally live up to its promise. We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: What new technologies and trends will shape video analytics in 2021?

Featured white papers
Artificial intelligence: Understanding its place in physical security

Artificial intelligence: Understanding its place in physical security

Download
Delivering smart, secure and healthy retail environments with the cloud

Delivering smart, secure and healthy retail environments with the cloud

Download
Protecting your data against physical threats

Protecting your data against physical threats

Download
Achieving true situational awareness in operation centres with computer vision & AI

Achieving true situational awareness in operation centres with computer vision & AI

Download
More product news
Inner Range releases an upgrade to their Integriti software with support for biometrics and real time location tracking

Inner Range releases an upgrade to their Integriti software with support for biometrics and real time location tracking
Hanwha Techwin announces the immediate availability of a new range of Public View Monitors (PVMs) with built-in cameras

Hanwha Techwin announces the immediate availability of a new range of Public View Monitors (PVMs) with built-in cameras
Motorola Solutions’ Safe Hospitals solution offers a unified technology ecosystem to help hospitals proactively manage threats

Motorola Solutions’ Safe Hospitals solution offers a unified technology ecosystem to help hospitals proactively manage threats
Featured products
SMARTair® i-gate Electronic Padlock

SMARTair® i-gate Electronic Padlock
HeatPro perimeter defense and fire detection

HeatPro perimeter defense and fire detection
Dahua Starlight HDCVI IR Dome Camera

Dahua Starlight HDCVI IR Dome Camera
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy