In the past, security managers were primarily concerned with global terrorism. That has changed with the COVID-19 pandemic threatening the health of passengers at airports. Even if the number of passengers remains at a low level in many airports, surveillance won’t become any less complex.

In fact, the opposite is true. Hygiene regulations raise new requirements for passenger processing and control. Reason enough for security managers to rethink airport security methods and evaluate how smart surveillance technologies can help meet new (and old) challenges better and more efficiently.

Smart Airport Surveillance

Smart Airport Surveillance combining IoT security cameras and AI video analytics help airport security managers to systematically monitor and understand passenger behaviour, gain valuable insights from video data and improve security and operations, automatically and in real time.

CCTV camera systems are already in use at all airports worldwide. Why not use existing infrastructure to get more out of video data? For example, smart cameras can ensure social distance according to hygiene regulations or improve the visitor experience, by reducing waiting times at security checkpoints.

IoT cameras with AI video analytics

IoT cameras equipped with AI video analytics can do much more than just video. Ajay Kattige, Solutions Consultant at Security & Safety Things, said “We at Security & Safety Things aim to bring the latest AI technology to IoT cameras, enabling them to perform more and sophisticated tasks in airport security measures.”

He adds, “We make adding powerful features to surveillance cameras as easy as installing apps on smartphone.”

Airport security management

Despite the threat of COVID-19, the fight against terrorism remains a key objective in airport security management. Where thousands of people gather, signals indicating terrorist activity are easily overlooked.

When it comes to reliably detecting unattended luggage or people with weapons in crowds, video surveillance involving human operators reaches its limits. Smart video cameras can support humans in recognising threats early and even perform tasks autonomously.

AI-Lost camera app

AI-Lost is an AI camera app designed to detect lost objects abandoned in specific areas, such as airports, stations and public spaces. AI video analytics integrated in the app enables airport security cameras to detect objects, such as suitcases and bags, not moved for a period of time (therefore, suspected of containing explosives) and notify security personnel.

The video below shows how human behaviour that deviates from ‘normal’ patterns can be detected by security cameras in real time, ranging from minor disputes between people to vandalism. Similarly, aggressive or violent behaviour in airports can be detected early.

AI-Loitering app to detect suspicious behaviour

AI video analytics help detect even inconspicuous individuals based on specific behaviour patterns

Terrorist attacks often have a prelude, people stay in one place for a period of time to scout the situation without being noticed by security staff. AI video analytics help detect even inconspicuous individuals based on specific behaviour patterns.

AI-Loitering is a camera app that detects odd behaviour of people lingering around certain areas for a long period of time.

Gun Detection Real App for weapons detection

Gun Detection Real App for security cameras recognise in real time, if someone holds a gun and automatically triggers alarm. AI video analytics integrated in the camera app is able to distinguish weapons from harmless objects, such as smartphones, keys, pens or umbrellas.

In very complex buildings, such as airports, it’s an ongoing challenge to keep restricted areas free from unauthorised people. Each security gate that is opened unintentionally triggers alarms leading to security routines shutting down airport operations for a period of time. Smart video surveillance combined with passenger information systems can help prevent these types of incidents.

AM Line Crossing

For instance, AM Line Crossing solution allows airport security managers to set up security zones in public areas where, for example, passengers are automatically notified, when approaching restricted areas. Connected to digital information systems, smart cameras not only recognise people entering defined areas, but also automatically guide them to their destination.

In tall airport buildings, conventional smoke and fire sensors mounted under the ceiling are limited because they detect and report threats too late. Optical sensors, such as security cameras equipped with AI video analysis, can detect smoke and fire from long distances and automatically take timely action.

AI-Fire and AI Smoke apps for flame and heat detection

AI-Fire detects flames at significant distances in areas unsuitable for traditional fire alarms

For example, AI-Fire detects flames at significant distances in areas unsuitable for traditional fire alarms, such as huge indoor areas in airports or stations. Combined with AI Smoke, another AI app for security cameras, airport security managers get a powerful early warning system that reliably detects and analyses all stages of fire progression.

Waiting in long queues at boarding and security checkpoints challenges passengers' patience and can seriously damage travel experience. Airport staff has to take the rap, when negative passenger emotions are released.

AI video technology to avoid long queues

AI video technology can help avoid waiting lines and hassle. If queues get too long, smart surveillance systems automatically give instructions to staff or inform visitors via digital displays in the waiting area.

At Budapest Airport, for example, visitor management works with an existing camera system equipped with smart software applications. Video data is analysed in real time, so that waiting times can be predicted with 96 percent accuracy. These numbers are communicated via displays, for example, to direct visitors to other checkpoints.

Protect passengers & airport staff against COVID-19

Social distancing is the key to preventing or at least slowing down the transmission of COVID-19 from person to person. Where many people come together, surveillance is needed to ensure appropriate behaviour.

The same applies to make sure that people wear masks wherever mandatory. IoT cameras, equipped with the latest technology and AI, can help detect behaviour and characteristics that do not comply with regulations. Security & Safety Things and partners offer easy-to-install AI solutions to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 virus transmission.