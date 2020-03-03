Security and Safety Things GmbH is returning to ISC West 2020 and will showcase its new open Application Store, featuring more than 40 ready-to-use applications for security cameras, with another 30 apps currently under development. The AI-enabled apps can be flexibly combined to allow end users and systems integrators to create custom solutions for specific applications and offer developers and solution providers the ability to monetise their solutions.
The new platform will be highlighted at the Security and Safety Things booth #20060 at ISC West 2020, to be held March 18-20 at the Sands Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev.
Situational intelligence
The applications in the Application Store, provided by third party developers, offer actionable insights and situational intelligence to facility and site managers, as well as operators in a variety of different verticals using AI and other sophisticated video analytics. These apps run on IP cameras using Security and Safety Things’ open operating system based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).
End users and systems integrators will benefit from both the increased speed of innovation and the added flexibility"
This open IoT platform harnessing both an application store and an open OS leverages the processing and analytic power of modern IP cameras and offers a plug-and-play approach. “Our IoT ecosystem provides a standardised platform for innovative applications that are built on state of the art AI technology upon our open operating system, which enables them to run on multiple camera brands,” said Hartmut Schaper, chief executive officer, Security and Safety Things.
Value in the security industry
“The ecosystem is set to inspire innovation and empower developers to quickly turn their ideas into products that create value in the security industry and beyond. At the same time, end users and systems integrators will benefit from both the increased speed of innovation and the added flexibility of combining and adapting cameras and applications throughout the full lifecycle.”
More than 15 developers and their unique applications, including high-speed license plate recognition, privacy compliance solutions and drone threat detection, will be shown at the Security and Safety Things’ booth, in tandem with seven camera manufacturers exhibiting their open OS cameras running live third-party applications. The Application Store will be demonstrated using large, interactive displays to depict the ecosystem’s deployment in a marketplace setting.
Device Management Tool
Developers include CVEDIA and its app for drone threat detection and classification for use in airport or stadium settings. Neurala will be showcasing its app for object recognition and classification. Use cases include quality control and machine navigation. Other applications on display throughout the booth include queue detection at a snack kiosk demonstration and safety clothing detection at a mock construction site.
Security and Safety Things’ ecosystem offers a Device Management Portal for integrators
In addition to the Application Store, Security and Safety Things’ ecosystem offers a Device Management Portal for integrators, allowing them to manage their cameras and applications as well as providing information about the range of innovative solutions available within the ecosystem. A Device Management Tool further allows the deployment of applications to offline cameras.
Open industry standard platform
Also partnering with Security and Safety Things on its booth is the Open Security and Safety Alliance (OSSA). OSSA is a standardisation initiative whose goal is to bring together like-minded organisations, while creating a framework to provide standards and specifications for common components in the industry. Security and Safety Things is working closely with OSSA to establish an open industry standard platform and ecosystem.
Security and Safety Things is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH and is part of Bosch’s strategic development of new digital growth markets. In the future, Security and Safety Things wants to attract further investors and accelerate the expansion of its global ecosystem through external partners.