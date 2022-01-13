Security-Net, Inc., a network of renowned security system integrators, is welcoming The Protection Bureau, a long-time member of Security-Net, back to its membership fold.
The return of The Protection Bureau comes just a few months after Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. acquired the Exton, Pennsylvania, based integration firm. Mike Jobrey, the General Manager of The Protection Bureau, has now assumed the role as the member representative for the company.
Security-Net member
Mike Jobrey said, “The Protection Bureau has a strong cultural alignment and business vision that matches that of Security-Net, and has been a loyal member for over twenty years. We are thrilled to continue this partnership that has driven proven results, since its inception.”
Through its multiple geographic locations, The Protection Bureau services the entire Mid-Atlantic area of the United States of America, with offices in Exton, Pennsylvania and South Plainfield, New Jersey, as well as in Richmond, Virginia.
The Protection Bureau
Founded in 1975, The Protection Bureau has been consistently praised for its expertise, as a security systems integrator
Founded in 1975, The Protection Bureau has been consistently praised for its expertise, as a security systems integrator and for its reliable, around-the-clock service. It has been recognised multiple times, as a ‘Top Systems Integrator’, by SDM Magazine.
Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. acquired The Protection Bureau in October 2021. At that time, longtime Security-Net member - J. Matthew Ladd, former President of The Protection Bureau, stepped down from the organisation.
“We are pleased to have The Protection Bureau rejoin Security-Net and to be able to leverage the expertise that Mike Jobrey will bring to the group,” said John Krumme, a member of Security-Net and also Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cam-Dex Security Corp.
Wide understanding of dynamic solutions
John Krumme adds, “With more than 30 years in the security industry, Jobrey has a keen understanding about dynamic solutions being deployed by systems integrators and the demands of end user customers.”
Mike Jobrey said that he looks forward to continuing to share industry best practices that will enhance business for all Security-Net members. In addition, he plans to actively participate in the technical, sales and operational groups, developed by Security-Net, Inc.