A security manufacturer has helped Made Smarter’s trailblazing technology adoption programme mark its third anniversary by reaching a major milestone.

Three years from its launch, the government-funded and industry-led initiative helping SMEs drive growth and decarbonise through digitalisation, has supported its 200th business.

Perimeter security

Among the latest wave of manufacturers starting their journey to use technology to benefit their business, their bottom line, and the environment are GJD Manufacturing, based in Heywood.

The firm makes perimeter security and surveillance devices and has invested in data and systems integration technology.

Improving manufacturing efficiency

Mark Tibbenham, Managing Director, said, “Over the next three years we aim to double our turnover and profit by developing new products, becoming digitally smart, and growing our export markets.”

"With the support of Made Smarter, we have been able to source and seamlessly roll out a new ERP and MRP system which has resulted in significant improvements to our manufacturing efficiency as well as stock control. This, in turn, has freed up cash for new R&D investments.”

Impact of private sector investment

SME manufacturers across sectors have secured £4.6M matched funding for 241 projects, worth £16M after private sector investment. Technologies that integrate systems, capture and analyse data, and even create simulations of their plants and processes, are being used to drive efficiencies and reduce waste.

Meanwhile, 3D printing, automation, and robotics are being used to solve business challenges and meet increased demand. These investments are forecasting the creation of 1,177 new jobs and 2,205 upskilled roles, and are forecast to deliver an additional £192.9M in gross value added (GVA) for the North West economy over the next three years.

Digital technologies for SMEs

Juergen Maier CBE, Co-Chair of Made Smarter, said, "We launched Made Smarter in the North West three years ago with the ambitious aim to kick start an adoption programme for digital technologies among small and medium-sized enterprises, strengthened by leadership training and harnessing talent within universities.

“It is fantastic to see the tremendous impact that the programme continues to have on individuals, businesses, the UK economy, and the environment.”

Opportunities and offerings

“It is clear from the unequivocal success we are seeing in the North West, and the positive effect adoption programmes in the West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber, and the North East, are having that we are starting to grasp the multitude of opportunities that innovation and digital technologies offer.”

“It is clear that for the UK manufacturing sector to thrive and become a world leader, we now need to roll out Made Smarter nationwide and with a stronger ambition.”

Boosting productivity

Since launching in 2018, Made Smarter has engaged with 1,381 businesses from every corner of the region to help them introduce digital tools and technologies to help boost productivity and growth, navigate COVID-19, and tackle climate change.

670 have reaped the rewards of intensive support including expert, impartial technology advice, 248 have used digital transformation workshops to help take their first steps to transform their business, and 56 business leaders have developed the vision and the skills to pursue smarter manufacturing through the Made Smarter Leadership programme, developed in partnership with Lancaster University. Meanwhile, manufacturers have benefited from funded digital technology internships which offer students and graduates paid placements to work on live technology projects.

Becoming sustainable

Over 80% of SMEs working with Made Smarter to adopt cutting-edge technologies have seen a boost in productivity, while others have benefited from an increase in revenue and exports, job creation, and providing new skills to workforces, as well as improved visibility and enhanced integration with supply chains.

More than 25% reduced their carbon emissions, while others cut energy bills, reduced waste, and became more environmentally sustainable.

Digital journey

Donna Edwards, Director of the Made Smarter Adoption Programme in the North West, said, “Over the last three years we have worked extremely hard to drive digital technology usage among makers across the North West.”

“We have engaged with 1,381 SMEs in the region to help them start their digital journey by providing them with specialist advice to help them select the right approach, level of investment, and tools for their business.”

The balance between social and environmental goals

“We have seen huge success with Made Smarter-supported businesses reporting growth, productivity, and efficiency gains, as well as upskilling their workforce and creating new high-value jobs. We’re also playing a crucial role in helping the UK grow sustainably and reach its ambitious aim of net-zero greenhouse gases by 2050.”

“Digitalisation enables businesses to find the sustainability sweet spot between these economic, social, and environmental goals. We look forward to continuing our drive to enable hundreds more manufacturers in Cheshire and Warrington, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, and Liverpool City Region to learn how digital transformation can help them recover, grow, and create resilience.”