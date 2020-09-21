Alcatraz has announced the appointment of Holley Hunt as the company’s Director of Business Development. Hunt will lead Alcatraz in discovering and pursuing new business opportunities and partnerships as the technology security startup carves out a new industry, Autonomous Access Control.
Alcatraz Chief Revenue Officer, Tina D’Agostin said, “As a leader in the security space, Holley is an excellent addition to the Alcatraz team in this critical time of our go-to-market strategy and execution. She has impressive security industry business development experience with world-renowned security leaders.”
Tina adds, “What’s also impressive is that, throughout her career, Holley has taken the extra step of serving as a mentor to her peers in the industry and also in encouraging young women to get into STEM fields to help create future leaders.”
Business Development and Sales expert
Prior to joining Alcatraz, Hunt served as Director of Business Development and Global Strategic Account Executive for Johnson Controls. She also was Business Development Manager for Qognify, Director of Strategic Partnerships for Kepler Group and Regional Sales Manager for Bosch Security Systems.
She has also served in a variety of volunteer roles, including mentor-protégé chair for the ASIS San Diego Chapter, Board Member of the San Diego Security Association and the Orange County Alarm Associations and President of Inland Empire Alarm Association.
Creating Risk, Operations, Cyber and Controls experts
Hunt created an active global networking group called Cool Peers Rock for practitioners to connect and benchmark best practices. She also developed School of ROCC, a program for high school STEM students, which helps create future leaders in Risk, Operations, Cyber and Controls.
“With Alcatraz, I’m starting a new chapter and it’s all about the rock. And by rock, I mean several things, a foundation to set my future and an opportunity to focus on the Alcatraz Rock autonomous access control platform,” said Hunt.
Alcatraz Rock autonomous access control platform
She adds, “The Alcatraz Rock is just what’s needed for security in general, access control in particular, and during this time when we need to create a touchless experience for our business environments. With the Alcatraz Rock, your face is your badge and that delivers an impressive level of security.”
Alcatraz has changed the way that companies leverage access control systems, by providing a facial authentication solution that leverages 3D, artificial intelligence and analytics to modernise existing access control technology.
Mask Detection feature
Enterprises are choosing to deploy the Alcatraz Rock as their first line of defence against unauthorised access, to deliver effective and secure autonomous access control. Because Alcatraz's platform also detects masks, it has become the perfect post-COVID solution for businesses that want to deliver touchless security in their buildings while observing state and local mask mandates.