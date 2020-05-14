The Security Industry Association (SIA) is now accepting applications for its new scholarship program, the SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship program.
This initiative, developed by the SIA Women in Security Forum, which offers programs, professional development opportunities and networking events to support the involvement of women in the security industry, will offer multiple scholarships worth at least US$ 3,000 each to further educational opportunities for awardees and help them thrive in the industry.
Women in Security Forum Scholarship program
SIA created the Women in Security Forum Scholarship program to support SIA members’ professional development and educational goals. The funds may be used towards:
- Registration for SIA education or certification programs and/or conferences
- Registration for other industry education and certification programs or webinars
- Tuition for accredited trade, vocational or academic degree programs related to the security industry
- Repayment of student loan debt
“The SIA Women in Security Forum works to grow and retain leaders in the security industry,” said Gloria Salmeron, Director of Human Resources at Brivo and Co-Chair of the SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship Committee.
Gloria adds, “With the addition of this new scholarship, we look forward to helping bring opportunities for further education and advancement to as wide a spectrum of people as possible and inviting individuals to participate in the Women in Security Forum.”
SIA’s Women in Security Forum
SIA’s Women in Security Forum works to engage all security professionals to promote, recruit and cultivate the leadership of women for a more inclusive and diversified industry.
The forum’s key efforts and activities, in addition to the scholarship, include the SIA Progress Award, which celebrates individuals who advance opportunities and pave the way to success for women in the security industry.
Women in Biometrics Awards
It also includes a quarterly virtual education series, collaborative projects with other organisations that seek to empower women in the security and technology fields, sponsorship of the Women in Biometrics Awards, which recognises distinguished female leaders in the biometric identity and security industry, thought leadership opportunities, and engaging networking and professional growth events.
The SIA Women in Security Forum is open to all employees of SIA member companies.
“The launch of the SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship program is a key element of our career development program to foster a path to success for individuals currently working in the industry and students who may one day lead our industry,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson.
Criteria for SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship
Each applicant for the SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship must be either, 1) A SIA student member enrolled in an accredited trade, vocational or higher education academic degree program related to the security industry, or 2) A member of the SIA Women in Security Forum and an employee of a SIA member company with at least two years of professional experience in the security industry.
Applications for the 2020 SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship must be submitted by Monday, June 15, 2020 with winners slated to be announced in late July 2020. SIA is accepting donations from SIA member companies and individual members to help support the SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship program.