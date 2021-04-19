The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced the agenda and speaker lineup for Part 1 of the 2021 SIA GovSummit, its annual public policy and government security technology conference. SIA GovSummit 2021 will be held as a three-part virtual conference, with sessions held on April 28, June 9 and Sept 21, 2021.
SIA GovSummit 2021
Each year, SIA GovSummit brings together government security leaders with private industry technologists for top-quality information sharing and education on security topics affecting federal, state and local agencies.
The 2021 virtual conference will examine emerging policy trends, the government’s technology needs and changes in the risk environment that shape the development of products and advanced systems integration.
Government use of security technology
“SIA GovSummit delivers high-quality insights and information on how government uses security technology to meet evolving challenges and succeed across a wide spectrum of missions,” said Jake Parker, Senior Director of Government Relations at SIA.
Jake adds, “With this new three-part virtual format in 2021, we look forward to offering the program to a wide spectrum of interested attendees and delving even deeper into the most important issues for federal, state and local government security practitioners.”
Full-day virtual conference program
Part 1 of the 2021 virtual conference will be held as a full-day program on Wednesday, April 28, kicking off at 10 a.m. EDT, with a keynote presentation from U.S. Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), ranking member of the House Committee on Homeland Security. Katko will share insights on security challenges and how we can address them as a nation.
Additional session topics will include:
- The American Rescue Plan’s impact on deployment of safety and security technologies
- What the DOD Cyber security Maturity Model Certification means for contractors and security suppliers
- The role of the SAFETY Act under the Biden administration
- Protecting public buildings against violent civil unrest
- Lessons learned from the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, Tennessee
- Facility safety, COVID-19 and identity and facility management technologies
- Audio security technology’s use in government facility applications
Speakers for the virtual event include:
- William Braniff, Director, National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism
- Daryle Hernandez, Chief, Interagency Security Committee, Cyber security and Infrastructure Security Agency, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
- David Kelly, Deputy Director, Security Management Group, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
- Anna Mansueti, Director of Diversity and Gender Equity, Platinum East
- Gabriel Russell, Regional Director, Federal Protective Service
Free event for all government staff
This event is free for all government employees, including U.S. and international federal, state, county and municipal-level staff, plus all military, law enforcement and public safety personnel. SIA GovSummit is considered a ‘widely attended gathering’ and complies with all relevant event guidelines.
Each industry attendee can choose to register for the April 28 session only or purchase an All Access Pass to unlock all three GovSummit events for a discounted rate.