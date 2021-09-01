The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced the agenda, speaker line-up and programme for Part 3 of the 2021 SIA GovSummit, its annual public policy and government security technology conference. SIA GovSummit 2021 is being held as a three-part conference, the first and second of which took place on April 28 and June 9, 2021, and the third part is scheduled for Sept 21, 2021.
SIA GovSummit Part 3
Each year, SIA GovSummit brings together government security leaders with private industry technologists for top-quality information sharing and education, on security topics affecting federal, state and local agencies.
The 2021 conference explores emerging policy trends, the government’s technology needs and changes in the risk environment that shape the development of products and advanced systems integration.
Hybrid conference
Part 3 of the 2021 GovSummit will take place as a hybrid conference, with attendees having the option to join in person or participate virtually via Zoom.
The in-person component of the event will be held at SIA member company (and GovSummit sponsor), CertiPath’s facility at 1900 Reston Station Boulevard, in Reston, Virginia, USA.
On-site attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a SIAThere! Networking reception and can even schedule tours of the GSA testing lab, in addition to attending the full schedule of seminars.
Strict health and safety protocols enforced
Health and safety precautions will be in place, at the in-person event, including physical distancing, and attendees will be required to provide proof of full vaccination. Masking will be strongly encouraged indoors, as per the recent recommendations from the Fairfax County Health Department.
“In this final event of the 2021 SIA GovSummit, SIA will build on the top-quality programming from Parts 1 and 2, with a full agenda highlighting the most essential topics connecting government, security and technology,” said Jake Parker, Senior Director of Government Relations at SIA.
Sharing updates on federal physical access control systems
We look forward to bringing government and industry together in person, at our live event"
Jake Parker adds, “We look forward to bringing government and industry together in person, at our live event, to network and explore critical issues, ranging from the latest updates on federal physical access control systems and infrastructure modernisation laws, to how government can leverage cutting-edge technologies, like artificial intelligence and 3D visualisation, to secure their facilities.”
Part 3 of the 2021 conference will be held as a full-day session on Tuesday, Sept 21, kicking off at 11 a.m. EDT. Attendees will enjoy a key-note presentation from Dr. David Mussington, Executive Assistant Director of the Infrastructure Security Division, at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), on security challenges and how to address them as a nation.
Additional session topics will include:
- The latest on Federal Identity, Credential and Access Management (FICAM) and the GSA test laboratory for physical access control systems
- Trends and best practices in credential management, in order to help reduce vulnerabilities in access control
- New technologies for securing government facilities, including game-changing artificial intelligence (AI), 3D facility visualisation and a new framework for insider threat mitigation
- How government agencies can leverage the growth in video data, in order to support their missions
- Infrastructure modernisation legislation and the role of safety, and security solutions
2021 Women in Biometrics Awards
At the GovSummit, SIA will also present the 2021 SIA Industry Advocate Award, presented to an individual making an extraordinary contribution of professional time, leadership and resources to position SIA and its members, to address public policies impacting the security industry.
SIA will also present the 2021 Women in Biometrics Awards, a globally recognised programme, co-founded by SIA and SecureIDNews, and co-presented with sponsors, IDEMIA, Biometric Update and the SIA Women in Security Forum, which recognises innovative women creating a more secure world by guiding the biometrics technology market.
Speakers for the event include:
- Keynote: David Mussington, Executive Assistant Director, Infrastructure Security Division, CISA,
- Clayton Brown, Executive Vice President, Smarter Security
- William Charlton, Director, Nuclear Engineering Teaching Laboratory and John J. McKetta Energy Professor, the University of Texas at Austin
- Michael Chiocca, Customer Success Manager, Public Sector, Genetec
- Lance Harper, Solutions Marketing Manager, HID Global
- Dustin Kisling, Vice President, Business Development and Partnerships, ZeroEyes
- Shaun Moore, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Trueface
- Jeff Nigriny, Founder and CEO, CertiPath
- Jake Parker, Senior Director, Government Relations, SIA
- Eric Rojo, Managing Director, Magination Consulting International
- Kelly Watt, CEO and Founder, Visual Plan
This event is free for all government employees, including U.S. and international federal, state, county and municipal-level staff, plus all military, law enforcement and public safety personnel. SIA GovSummit is considered a ‘widely-attended gathering’ and complies with all relevant event guidelines.