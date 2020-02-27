The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced details for the second annual AcceleRISE conference – an essential experience for tomorrow’s security leaders. AcceleRISE 2020 will be held July 29-31 at the Omni Austin Hotel Downtown in Austin, Texas.
AcceleRISE – hosted by SIA’s RISE community for young security professionals and those new to the industry – was created to ignite new thinking, strengthen leadership and sharpen business acumen in young security talent. The conference features a diverse array of premier learning sessions, interactive workshops and fun activities geared toward rising stars in the industry.
Dynamic and approachable speakers
Austin will be the perfect backdrop for making connections, fostering ideas, inspiring creativity
“SIA is thrilled to present the second annual AcceleRISE – an event that’s unlike your standard conference. At AcceleRISE it’s about dynamic and approachable speakers, unique sessions and activities to help young security talent take their careers to the next level and engaged attendees who are ready to make valuable connections and have fun,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson.
“For this year’s event, we have selected a location that’s known for being different – Austin, Texas. Austin will be the perfect backdrop for making connections, fostering ideas, inspiring creativity and helping AcceleRISE attendees grow into stronger leaders and contributors at their organisations.”
Insights on the leadership
AcceleRISE 2020 attendees will leave with:
- Insights on the leadership and business skills needed to be more productive
- A unique understanding of the latest security trends and how they impact the industry
- Tools and guidance to help in accomplishing goals and forging a security career path
Workshops on critical security topics
SIA RISE is a collaborative community that fosters the careers of young professionals in the security industry
“AcceleRISE has addressed a gap in the security industry by helping young talent build meaningful connections, learn about emerging trends and discover fresh perspectives,” said Katie Greatti, Associate Director of Certification at SIA, Staff Liaison for the SIA RISE committee and Conference Manager for AcceleRISE. “For the 2020 event, SIA will offer attendees a mix of blended learning sessions including team-building exercises, keynotes, panel sessions, networking activities and workshops on critical security topics, business and career management and more.”
Conference proposals are now being accepted for AcceleRISE 2020; SIA is seeking fresh ideas and speakers for this year’s event. Priority will be given to proposals that address critical topics like corporate social responsibility, cyber security, career progression, business management and leadership, security 101, finance, sales and marketing, networking, artificial intelligence and SaaS models.
Vendor-neutral and educational
Proposed content must be vendor-neutral and educational in nature and designed to contribute to the general knowledge base of the security industry. Proposals are due Wednesday, April 1. SIA RISE is a collaborative community that fosters the careers of young professionals in the security industry. RISE is available to all employees of SIA member companies who are under 40 or who have been in the security industry for less than two years.
RISE hosts fun in-person networking events during top trade shows and in major cities around the United States and offers career growth webinars on a variety of topics, thought leadership opportunities, career tracks at ISC West and East and a scholarship program for security industry education and professional development.