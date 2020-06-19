The Security Industry Association (SIA) announces the details for AcceleRISE 2020 – a virtual conference created by SIA’s RISE community for young professionals in the security industry – taking place July 27-31.
AcceleRISE is an essential experience designed to help tomorrow’s security leaders get a leg up in their career development and industry knowledge and connect with other rising stars in the industry.
Young security talent
“I could not be more excited about the digital transformation of this year’s AcceleRISE event,” said Matt Feenan, SIA RISE chair. “Our RISE committee has truly outdone themselves in designing an agenda that is relevant, engaging and valuable to young professionals and their career development. The virtual format will also help us connect with a lot of new faces since it offers flexibility to those who can’t easily travel to a conference in person.”
AcceleRISE is designed to ignite new thinking, strengthen leadership and sharpen business acumen in young security talent. The 2020 virtual conference will offer more than 13 hours of high-impact content and insights from industry leaders delivered straight to attendees’ laptops.
Providing technology education
SIA RISE is a community that fosters the careers of young professionals in the security industry
Sessions will address critical and timely topics like the importance of corporate culture and social responsibility, share guidance on maximising one's calling to a career in the security industry and provide technology education from the basics (like security 101) to more advanced sessions highlighting disruptive technologies, innovation and automation in the security industry.
Additionally, AcceleRISE 2020 attendees will enjoy fun ‘Network & Chill’ activities and a trivia night as part of the virtual conference. SIA RISE is a community that fosters the careers of young professionals in the security industry.
In addition to hosting AcceleRISE, the SIA RISE initiative offers fun networking events for young professionals during top trade shows, career growth webinars and trade show education tracks and scholarships for education and professional development. RISE is available to all employees at SIA member companies who are young professionals under 40 or have been in the security industry for less than two years.