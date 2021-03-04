The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named Craig Sharman as the 2021 recipient of the SIA Chairman’s Award, an award presented annually and selected by SIA’s Board of Director's chair recognising SIA members’ diligent efforts in furthering the association’s mission and commitment to its future.
SIA will present Sharman with the award at The Advance, SIA’s annual membership meeting, which will be held March 23 as a virtual event.
Private-sector experience
Craig Sharman – senior director of federal government relations at Johnson Controls – is a long-time member and the current chair of the SIA Government Relations Committee, which advises SIA members regarding legislation, regulations, and pending government actions affecting the security industry and makes recommendations for related actions.
Sharman has more than 20 years of government, association, and private-sector experience
Sharman has more than 20 years of government, association, and private-sector experience; prior to his time with Johnson Controls, he served in government relations and leadership roles with the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security and the National Volunteer Fire Council. He holds a master’s degree in political management from George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from West Virginia University.
Government relations team
“I am honoured to be named the 2021 SIA Chairman’s Award winner; thank you to SIA for your support and the opportunity to give back to the security industry,” said Sharman. “I’d like to thank my colleagues on the SIA Government Relations Committee, as well as Jake Parker and SIA’s government relations team, for their outstanding efforts on behalf of the industry. It has been so rewarding to work together in advocating on the issues that matter the most to our members and to the safety of our citizens.”
Sharman was an early recipient of the SIA Statesman Award and has helped guide SIA in developing and coordinating its advocacy and lobbying activities. In addition to expanding SIA’s contacts and relationships with members of Congress and their staff, he was instrumental in helping SIA launch SecurityPAC, SIA’s political action committee, and in engaging other members to participate in that effort as well as other special projects.
Making enormous contributions
Craig Sharman has been and is a key leader on SIAS’s Government Relations Committee"
Sharman has helped maximise participation from employees at his own company in SIA events and activities and engaged with members to help grow participation in SIA’s government relations committee and working groups.
“Craig Sharman has been and is a key leader on SIAS’s Government Relations Committee and has helped drive SIA’s advocacy and lobbying initiatives. He has made enormous contributions in leadership, time, and effort as a volunteer with the association overall,” said Pierre Trapanese, chair of the SIA Board of Directors. “SIA is grateful for Craig’s valuable efforts to benefit the security industry and help advance SIA’s mission. We look forward to honouring him with the 2021 SIA Chair’s Award.”
Exchange market intelligence
The Advance 2021 will take place on Tuesday, March 23, at 1:30 p.m. EDT and be hosted as a virtual event. At this special membership meeting, attendees will review official association business, recognise volunteer achievements in 2020, and exchange market intelligence for the year ahead.
In addition to presenting the SIA Chairman’s Award, SIA will honour the 2021 recipients of the Sandy Jones Volunteer of the Year Award, the SIA Committee Chair of the Year Award, the SIA Standards Service Award, and the SIA Member of the Year Award.