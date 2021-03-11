The Security Industry Association (SIA) is pleased to announce that Allegion and Feenics will each receive a 2021 SIA Member of the Year Award. SIA will present Allegion and Feenics with their awards at The Advance, SIA’s annual membership meeting, which will be hosted on March 23 as a virtual event.

The SIA Member of the Year Award honours SIA member companies that have shown notable involvement in SIA committees and working groups, SIA events and the SIA Education@ISC conference program; leadership activity; recruitment of SIA members; and contributions to SIA thought leadership and the industry overall.

This year marks the first time that SIA will present the award to two companies – highlighting the diversity of the association’s membership and showcasing companies of different scales that exhibit outstanding engagement in SIA and the security industry.

Involvement and contributions to SIA

“SIA commends Allegion and Feenics for their exceptional involvement in and contributions to SIA and the security industry as a whole and is proud to honour these innovative, engaged companies as the 2021 SIA Members of the Year,” said Pierre Trapanese, Chair of the SIA Board of Directors.

“SIA’s mission to be a catalyst for success within the global security industry would not be possible without the outstanding support of members like Allegion and Feenics, and we look forward to continuing to work together to build on SIA’s resources, programming, and professional development offerings to serve our members and the industry through high-quality information, insight, and influence.”

Allegion participations

Allegion accepts the award on behalf of the employees, who truly are the foundation of the partnership with SIA Allegion is a long-time SIA corporate member that actively participates in a variety of SIA programs, events, products, and services and welcomes its employees’ involvement in SIA committees, working groups and advisory boards.

“Allegion is honoured to accept this award on behalf of our employees, who truly are the foundation of our partnership with SIA,” said Tim Eckersley, Senior Vice President of Allegion International.

“Since our inception, Allegion has worked with and through SIA to make a difference on the issues that not only matter to our industry but also to our customers. We’re thankful for engagement opportunities through groups like SIA RISE and the Women in Security Forum, as well as affiliate organisations like the Partner Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS), among others, that facilitate critical conversations, networking, and idea-sharing.”

Sponsor of key SIA events

Allegion is highly engaged in SIA’s RISE community for young professionals – with staff serving in roles on the RISE Steering Committee and as mentors in SIA’s Talent, Inclusion, Mentorship, and Education program and participating in SIA’s RISE Scholarship program – and the Foundation for Advancing Security Talent (FAST), with staff serving on the FAST Board of Directors. The company is a regular sponsor of key SIA events, including SIA GovSummit and Securing New Ground, and was the Premier Sponsor of AcceleRISE 2020.

“Moving forward, we expect SIA will continue to be a catalyst for progress within the security industry,” added Luis Orbegoso, Senior Vice President of Allegion Americas.

“Allegion is excited to remain engaged and work alongside our peers there – especially at a time when our collective industry is leading the way in the responsible use of impactful technology and building the next generation of security leaders. Together, we can make a tremendous difference in driving innovation and protecting people and our communities.”

Feenics participations

Feenics is an enthusiastic SIA member involved in a variety of SIA events, programmes and initiatives Feenics, a provider of innovative cloud-based access control solutions developed by security industry veterans – has been an SIA member since 2015. Feenics is an enthusiastic SIA member involved in a variety of SIA events, programmes and initiatives. In the past year, Feenics leadership and staff have been highly engaged with SIA’s resources and publications.

The company’s employees have participated in the SIA RISE Scholarship program, and the firm was an event sponsor of AcceleRISE 2020. Employees have attended and spoken at multiple other SIA events, including speaking roles at Securing New Ground and the presentation of the Lippert Memorial Award during the SIA Honors ceremony.

Active member of SIA

“Feenics is honoured to be presented with an SIA Member of the Year Award. We have been an SIA member since our founding and have always benefited from the reciprocal value of contributing to the association and drawing from its impressive array of resources,” said Denis Hébert, President of Feenics and Former Chair of the SIA Board of Directors.

“Participating in events, on committees, on the Board of Directors and in the training, as well as contributing to events, training or surveys, in addition to benefiting from valuable publications and research, provides any member with an invaluable return on investment. All this, combined with the simple benefit of networking amongst your peers to discuss collective issues and trends within our industry, is why Feenics is proud to be an active member of SIA.”