The Security Industry Association (SIA) and the Electronic Security Association (ESA) have launched the Foundation for Advancing Security Talent (FAST), a new 501(c)(3) non-profit organisation designed to promote careers in the physical security technology and life safety industry.
FAST
Created through a partnership of ESA and SIA, the industry’s renowned security associations, FAST will connect passionate, innovative professionals with new opportunities in electronic security and life safety.
”Whenever we talk to SIA members about the greatest challenges, they universally put recruiting talent into the security industry and workforce development, at the top of the list,” said Pierre Trapanese, Chairman of the SIA Board of Directors.
Promoting workforce development
FAST will help our entire industry to be more competitive in what has become a ‘war for talent’ among all tech sectors"
He adds, “FAST will help our entire industry to be more competitive in what has become a ‘war for talent’ among all tech sectors. We are excited to partner with ESA to address an issue that we know is just as critical to the future of the industry as the continued development of technology.”
As security and life safety companies embrace more advanced technologies, their education, skill and training needs grow, making workforce development one of the top challenges facing the industry. FAST seeks to help companies through:
- Outreach to schools, colleges and universities to increase awareness of the exciting and rewarding careers available in security.
- Research on the industry’s workforce development needs and possible solutions.
- Continuing education resources to help those already in the industry stay current with rapidly emerging and evolving technologies.
Countering skilled labour shortage
“The skilled labour shortage is reaching a critical point. We’re seeing climbing demand and shortfalls in applicant pools,” said Jamie Vos, President of Electronic Security Association (ESA).
He adds, “For some time now, we’ve been working to arm ESA Members with resources for becoming an employer of choice. However, as an industry, if we don’t do something impactful together, the long-term impact will be devastating. We are happy to join forces with SIA on such an important initiative.”
FAST website
The new FAST website offers job seekers information about the security industry’s growth and unique position at the convergence of cutting-edge technology and a mission that matters, the types of roles available in the industry and what employers are looking for and a jobs board featuring immediate opportunities in security technology and life safety.
SIA and ESA members will be able to list jobs for free for the next 12 months to help the industry recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s business impact.