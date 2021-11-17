The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named Edison Shen as its new Director of Standards and Technology.
In this role, Edison Shen, who previously served as a Programme Manager in the Building Infrastructure and Transportation Systems Divisions, at the National Electrical Manufacturer Association (NEMA), will manage and administer SIA’s standards and technical programme activities, and coordinate with other standards organisations that impact the SIA standards programme of work.
New Director of Standards and Technology
He will also liaise with the SIA Standards Committee, subcommittees and working groups, to set agendas and build consensus, develop cyber security and security technology content for SIA members, research standards activities, and complementary programming, and manage the SIA Standards team.
As Director of Standards and Technology, Edison Shen will spearhead SIA programmes, such as the SIA Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) standard and its related OSDP Boot Camp, and OSDP Verified offerings, as well as projects that align security technologies with industry best practices, standards and guidelines.
Staff Liaison for SIA Cybersecurity Advisory Board
He will also serve as the SIA Staff Liaison for the SIA Cybersecurity Advisory Board, which guides SIA members of potential cyber security issues, related to electronic physical security measures and provides prescriptive guidance, and advocacy for new and existing cyber security strategies, and solutions.
“SIA has a strong history of over fifty years of service to the security industry, and I am excited to join SIA and its nearly 1,200 member companies in shaping its future,” said Edison Shen, adding “SIA’s Standards Committee has been very active in obtaining the adoption of the OSDP standard, by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), as IEC 60839-11-5 and launching the OSDP Verified programme.
Edison Shen adds, “I look forward to bringing value to our members through tackling current challenges and exploring new opportunities through standards.”
Development of standards, guidelines and specifications
In his most recent role at NEMA, Edison Shen was responsible for the management of technical committees and section operations, including the development of standards, guidelines and technical specifications, through the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and IEC approval processes.
He was also involved in the harmonisation of standards across North America and easing regulatory compliance across regions, development of a U.S. Department of Homeland Security-accepted standard specifying user needs, and functional requirements for the procurement process and submission of code proposals for the National Electrical Code, and International Building Code. He is also active in ANSI and IEC committees.
Developed HVAC performance standards and guidelines
Prior to joining NEMA, Edison Shen also served as the Manager of the Applied Sector at the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), responsible for the management of 15 certification programmes, development of over 35 HVAC performance standards and guidelines, and monitoring product regulatory rulemaking of national and international government agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Energy and National Resources Canada.
He holds a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from the George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Pennsylvania State University.
Implementing the SIA Standards Roadmap
“We are thrilled to have Edison join the SIA team, as our standards programme further evolves, to meet the needs of members and the industry,” said Security Industry Association’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Don Erickson.
Don Erickson adds, “With his deep knowledge of standards and technology, he will help to implement the SIA Standards Roadmap, accelerate growth of existing SIA’s programs such as OSDP Verified, introduce new content and committee opportunities for members in the areas of AI and video and add additional technical expertise to SIA’s advocacy efforts before government agencies, such as NIST and CISA.”
SIA develops ANSI-accredited standards that promote interoperability and information sharing in the industry. SIA members collaborate and volunteer expertise, feedback and commentary on standards and other technology development activities.