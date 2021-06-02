The Security Industry Association (SIA), as part of its Women in Security Forum initiative, will host a complimentary keynote event during ISC West, featuring remarks from two-time racing champion Julia Landauer, on risk analysis and working with fear, the importance of STEM education, women’s empowerment and leadership.

ISC West 2021

ISC West 2021 will take place from July 19 to July 21, 2021, at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The SIA Women in Security Forum Keynote at ISC West will be held on Wednesday, July 21, on the ISC West Keynote Stage at 8:30 a.m.

The SIA Education@ISC West programme recently revealed full conference details, highlighting 65+ sessions and over 115 confirmed speakers, in addition to this year’s Keynote Series Sessions featuring Julia Landauer, as well as Dave Komendat – Vice President and Chief Security Officer for Enterprise Operations, Finance and Sustainability, Enterprise Services at The Boeing Company and James Gagliano – retired FBI supervisory special agent, law enforcement analyst and adjunct assistant professor and doctoral candidate at St. John’s University.

NASCAR racing veteran

In her racing career, Julia Landauer has amassed dozens of wins in many different series, since making history as the first and youngest female champion in the Skip Barber Racing Series, at an age of 14 years.

She was the first woman to win a NASCAR Track Championship at Motor Mile Speedway in her division in 2015, became the first woman to lead a lap in the Canadian NASCAR Pinty’s Series and currently races in the NASCAR Euro Series.

Featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 list

In 2017, Julia Landauer was selected as an honouree for the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the sports category and she was the only female member of the highly selective NASCAR Next class of 2016-2017.

She supports the One Love Foundation, which educates about healthy versus unhealthy relationships, as well as the TechForce Foundation, which helps students find technical vocations, and is also part of the Global Shapers community, born out of the World Economic Forum. She holds a bachelor’s degree in science, technology and society from Stanford University.

Women in Security Forum Keynote

SIA invites all ISC West attendees to close out their show experience with the Women in Security Forum Keynote at ISC West 2021. In addition to hearing Landauer’s dynamic presentation, event attendees will enjoy top-tier networking with women in the security industry. To reserve a seat at the event, interested individuals can register on SIA’s official website.

“Through the SIA Women in Security Forum, SIA brings together its members and industry stakeholders to foster the advancement of women in the security industry and cultivate a diverse security workforce,” said Don Erickson, SIA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

We look forward to welcoming Julia Landauer, an inspiring young female leader"

Don Erickson adds, “We look forward to welcoming Julia Landauer, an inspiring young female leader and advocate in the areas of technology and community, to this special event to share her knowledge, experiences and insights with ISC West attendees.”

SIA's Women in Security Forum

SIA’s Women in Security Forum is a community that works to promote, recruit and cultivate the leadership of women for a more inclusive and diversified industry.

In addition to organising the ISC West Keynote event, the SIA Women in Security Forum offers a number of key programmes and activities, including the SIA Progress Award, which celebrates individuals who advance opportunities for women in the security industry; the SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship, which offers multiple awards worth at least US$ 3,000 each that SIA members and students can use toward professional development and education.

Other SIA initiatives include volunteer efforts that give back to the community, a virtual education series, collaborative projects with other organisations that seek to empower women in the security and technology fields, sponsorship of the Women in Biometrics Awards, which recognise distinguished female leaders in the biometric identity and security industry, thought leadership and speaking opportunities, and engaging networking and professional growth events. Participation in the SIA Women in Security Forum is open to all SIA members and student members.