The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced the 2020 winners of the SIA New Product Showcase Awards, the flagship awards program in partnership with ISC West recognising innovative security products, services and solutions. Top among the winners – who were recognised on July 9 during a virtual awards show – was Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, receiving the 2020 Best New Product Award.

Since its inception in 1979, the SIA New Product Showcase has been the security industry’s premier product awards program. New products are reviewed by a panel of judges with extensive industry experience, and in 2020, following significant deliberations, the 30 judges presented awards for technologies covering 23 product and service categories.

Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, received the Best New Product honour for its 3D Surveillance with Leica BLK247, submitted in the Emerging Technologies category.

Building security

The 3D Surveillance with Leica BLK247 is “a first-of-its-kind reality capture sensor for building security and operations,” said Leica Geosystems. “It is the latest product in the company’s BLK product line, a collection of reality capture, scanning and photogrammetry hardware and software. The BLK247 offers continuous, 24/7 LiDAR-based 3D monitoring and change detection within spaces. It does this using LiDAR, 3D digital fencing and continuous scanning to monitor buildings and spaces 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

The prestigious Judges’ Choice Award was presented to Suprema Inc. for the Airfob Patch product, submitted in the Access Control Devices & Peripherals Hardware – Wireless category.

Airfob Patch is the world’s first mobile-to-RF-card signal translator, enabling mobile phones to communicate with the existing RF card readers,” said Suprema Inc. “Wire, batteries nor construction is required for installation. Airfob Patch charges itself by using the existing RF field signals transmitted from the RF reader. It transforms the RF fields into its own power source.”

New Product Showcase Merit Award

SIA is proud to present John Spooner with the 2020 SIA New Product Showcase Merit Award"

Additionally, John Spooner – executive vice president at Alarm Detection Systems and an active volunteer judge in the SIA New Product Showcase program. Spooner received the New Product Showcase Merit Award, which recognises an individual or company who, through their support of the New Product Showcase, demonstrates a commitment to the vision and mission of the program, contributes to its success and promotes the advancement of SIA and the security industry overall.

SIA is proud to present John Spooner with the 2020 SIA New Product Showcase Merit Award; John has not missed a single SIA New Product Showcase event since he began as an active volunteer judge in the program 17 years ago,” said Chris Grniet, chair of the SIA New Product Showcase Committee. “He has always been a fair and honest participant and has never hesitated to jump in and help whenever we need him. He has been exemplary in his commitment, participation and ability to help the group reach consensus.”

Services and contributions

Following hours of panel-driven judging and technology demonstrations, SIA is thrilled to recognize the 2020 winners of the SIA New Product Showcase Awards for their innovative products, services and contributions representing the best new offerings in the market,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “SIA applauds all the honourees who received awards in 2020 and particularly Leica Geosystems and Suprema Inc. for standing out in this highly competitive field of entrants to earn the Best New Product and Judges’ Choice distinctions. Additionally, we congratulate John Spooner on receiving the 2020 New Product Showcase Merit Award in recognition of his many valuable contributions to this premier program.”

Award winners

The 2020 SIA New Product Showcase winners are:

  • Best New Product Award

Winner – Leica Geosystems, Part of Hexagon: 3D Surveillance with Leica BLK247

  • Judges’ Choice Award

Winner – Suprema Inc.: Airfob Patch

  • New Product Showcase Merit Award

Winner – John Spooner, executive vice president, Alarm Detection Systems

Category Awards

  • Access Control Devices & Peripherals Hardware – Wireless

Winner – dormakaba: BEST Switch™ Tech

  • Access Control Software, Hardware, Devices & Peripherals – Wired

Winner – Swiftlane: Swiftlane Access Control

  • Honourable Mention – Altronix Corporation: Tango

Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection and Biometrics

Winner – Gibraltar Perimeter Security: G-1441 Ultra-Shallow Bollard

Winner – IDEMIA: VisionPass

  • Commercial Monitoring Solutions

Winner – IronYun Inc.: AI NVR Edge Analytics

  • Communications and Networking Solutions

Winner – Axis Communications, Inc.: AXIS C8210 Network Audio Amplifier

  • Convergence and Integration Solutions

Winner – Blue Light: Blue Fusion

  • Design, Diagnostic and Installation Tools

Winner – Alarm.com: On-Site Wrap Up

Emergency Communication Systems

Winner – Verint: NowForce

  • Emerging Technologies

Winner – BioConnect: BioConnect’s Unified Mobile Access Solution

Winner – IPVideo Corporation: HALO IOT Smart Sensor 2.0

  • Fire/Life Safety

Winner – Kidde: Kidde Optica Smoke Detectors

Hosted Solutions/Managed Services

Winner – SiteOwl: SiteOwl

  • Intrusion Detection and Prevention Solutions (Physical) – Wireless

Winner – Alula: Slimline Touchpad

Honourable Mention – Cartell: CW-SYS Wireless Driveway System

Lock and Key Solutions

Winner –Medeco: All Weather Padlock

Honourable Mention – Abloy Oy: ABLOY® BEAT

Mobile Solutions (Connected)

Winner – CloudScann: Visual Intelligence Control Centre (VICC) With VisualC3 Mobile

Honourable Mention: Rapid Response Monitoring: rapidSMS

Smart Home Solutions

Winner – Alarm.com/Building36: Smart Water Valve+Meter

  • Threat/Risk Management Software Applications

Winner – Splan Inc.: SIVI™ – Splan Intelligent Visitor Insights

  • Video Surveillance Advanced Imaging Technologies

Winner – Axis Communications, Inc.: AXIS Live Privacy Shield

  • Video Surveillance Cameras (HD/Megapixel)

Winner – Bosch Security and Safety Systems: MIC IP Ultra 7100i

Honourable Mention – Hanwha Techwin: PNM-9085RQZ

Video Surveillance Data Storage

Winner – Dragonfruit AI: Dragonfruit LiveArchive

  • Video Surveillance Hardware and Accessories

Winner – EIZO Inc.: FDF2711W-IP

  • Video Surveillance Management Systems

Winner – Airship Industries, Inc.: Airship EMS v5.4.5

During the 2020 SIA New Product Showcase virtual awards ceremony, in addition to the presentation of the overall and category-specific awards, attendees enjoyed hearing insights from New Product Showcase judges into innovations driving product advancements in the security industry.

