The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced the 2021 winners of the SIA New Product Showcase Awards, the flagship awards program presented in partnership with ISC West recognising innovative security products, services, and solutions.
Top among the winners – who were recognized June 17 during a virtual awards show – was Lumeo, receiving the 2021 Best New Product Award.
SIA New Product Showcase
Since its inception in 1979, the SIA New Product Showcase has been the security industry’s premier product awards program. New products are reviewed by a panel of judges with extensive industry experience, and in 2021, following significant deliberations, the 35 judges presented awards for technologies covering 25+ product and service categories.
The 2021 SIA New Product Showcase entries will be on display July 19-21 in Booth 14073 on the ISC West show floor.
Best new product
Lumeo received the Best New Product honor for its Lumeo product, submitted in the Emerging Technologies category.
“Lumeo is the first and only ‘no-code' video analytic builder that provides integrators, software vendors, and solution providers with the ability to create and deliver custom analytics in minutes and with no technical skills needed,” said Lumeo.
“Using drag-and-drop tools, pre-built analytic building blocks, and AI models, Lumeo lets providers instantly add AI-powered analytics to their own solution, or extend existing VMS and camera installations to increase revenue and bottom line. Lumeo’s cloud-managed analytics can run in the cloud, on-premises, or a hybrid model so you can optimise for convenience or cost.”
Judges’ Choice Award
The prestigious Judges’ Choice Award was presented to Teleportivity for the QR Video Intercom product, submitted in the Emerging Technologies category.
“Imagine being able to install an app-like ‘video intercom’ experience, anywhere, simply with a QR code,” said Teleportivity.
“There’s no hardware needed, and no app required for the visitor. Simply scan with a smartphone and access. Intercom owners can add a whole range of other self-serve experiences into their code. Install onto a digital directory, letterbox, a door, a wall…Anywhere.”
New ideas and technologies
“The 2021 entrants to the SIA New Product Showcase are a remarkable group, and we were impressed by the many notable ideas and new technologies that came in this year,” said Christopher Grniet, chair of the SIA New Product Showcase Committee.
“It was a challenge making the final award determinations in this year’s highly competitive program following hours of panel-driven judging and technology demonstrations. Thank you to our dedicated judges for volunteering your time, expertise, and efforts to make the 2021 SIA New Product Showcase a success.”
Merit Award
SIA New Product Showcase program – received the New Product Showcase Merit Award Additionally, Marc R. Tardiff – founder of MRT Security Consulting LLC and an active volunteer judge in the SIA New Product Showcase program – received the New Product Showcase Merit Award, which recognises an individual or company who, through their support of the New Product Showcase, demonstrates a commitment to the vision and mission of the program, contributes to its success and promotes the advancement of SIA and the security industry overall.
“I am honored to be named the 2021 SIA NPS Merit Award winner and would like to thank Sandra Jones, who first gave me the chance to serve on the SIA NPS Committee, as well as SIA, Reed, and our NPS Committee members for the work that has been going on for quite some time,” said Tardiff.
“I’d also like to thank our previous chair, Jennifer Martin, and current chair Chris Grniet for allowing me to continue to serve.”
Recognising all the honorees
“SIA is thrilled to recognise the 2021 SIA New Product Showcase honorees, whose products, services, and contributions represent the most innovative new security offerings on the market,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson.
“SIA congratulates all the 2021 award winners, and especially Lumeo and Teleportivity, whose solutions stood out among the impressive field of entrants to earn the Best New Product and Judges’ Choice honors. Additionally, we congratulate Marc R. Tardiff on being named the 2021 SIA NPS Merit Award recipient in recognition of his dedication and valuable contributions to this flagship awards program.”
Winners of the 2021 Product Showcase
The 2021 SIA New Product Showcase award winners are:
Category Awards
Access Control Devices & Peripherals Hardware – Wireless
- Winner: Master Lock – Master Lock Vault Enterprise Bluetooth Door Controller
- Honorable Mention: Bird Home Automation GmbH – DoorBird D1812
Access Control Software, Hardware, Devices & Peripherals – Wired
- Winner: Honeywell International Inc – Pro-Watch Integrated Security Suite
- Honorable Mention: Alvarado from dormakaba Group – MST-TE Touch-Free Full Height Turnstile
Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection
- Winner: Bullistic Barriers LLC – RaDeBuRe
Commercial Monitoring Solutions
- Winner: Evolon – Verify
- Honorable Mention: Optex – Optex 12 Channel Bridge
Communications and Networking Solutions
- Winner: M2M Services – MINI-LTE-M-AV
Convergence and Integration Solutions
- Winner: BioConnect – BioConnect Enterprise 5.0
Design, Diagnostic, and Installation Tools
- Winner: Axis Communications, Inc. – AXIS Plugin for Autodesk Revit
Emerging Technologies
- Winner: Teleportivity – QR Video Intercom
Honorable Mention:
- Lumeo – Lumeo
- AiP Monitoring – SafeAtHome App
Environmental Monitoring Systems
- Winner: IPVideo Corporation – HALO 2.2
Fire/Life Safety
- Winner: NOTIFIER by Honeywell – Notifier Inspire Self-Test Smoke Detection
Hosted Solutions/Managed Services
- Winner: Soloinsight Inc. – CloudGate SmartSpace
Identification Management and Credentialing (Non-Biometrics)
- Winner: SISCO – ThermalPass
Intrusion Detection and Prevention Solutions (Physical) – Wired
- Winner: OPTEX Inc. – Redscan Pro
Intrusion Detection and Prevention Solutions (Physical) – Wireless
- Winner: Intelligent Automation, Inc. – ARGUS Perimeter Security Solutions
Key/Equipment Assets Management Solutions
- Winner: CyberLock Inc. – CyberAudit-Web 9.4
Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems
- Winner: Active Guardian – 3xLOGIC Gunshot Detection
Lock and Key Solutions
- Winner: Medeco Security Locks – Medeco 4 High-Security Key System
Mobile Solutions (Connected)
- Winner: IronYun Inc. – Vaidio Cam App
Smart Home Solutions
- Winner: Alarm.com – Flex IO
- Honorable Mention: 2GIG – 2GIG EDGE Security and Automation Panel
Threat/Risk Management Software Applications
- Winner: Gallagher – Proximity and Contact Tracing Report
Video Analytics
- Winner: IronYun Inc. – Vaidio AI Vision Platform 5.0
Video Surveillance Cameras (HD/Megapixel)
- Winner: Hitachi Kokusai Electric, Ltd. – KP-HD3005G-R5/IF-PCB
Video Surveillance Data Storage
- Winner: Premio Inc. – AI Edge Inference Computer (RCO-6141E-4U2C-2060S)
Video Surveillance Management Systems
- Winner: Immervision Inc. – Immervision HTML 5 Web SDK
During the 2021 SIA New Product Showcase virtual awards ceremony, in addition to the presentation of the overall and category-specific awards, attendees enjoyed hearing insights from New Product Showcase judges into innovations driving product advancements in the security industry.