The Security Industry Association (SIA) announces the creation of the Security Industry Cybersecurity Certification (SICC), a new industry credential developed by SIA with support from PSA Security Network and Security Specifiers and the first-ever certification focused specifically on cybersecurity and physical security convergence.
The SICC program is designed for security industry professionals and assesses and validates the core competencies these individuals must possess to effectively perform roles involving key facets of cybersecurity.
Supporting security installations
“In today’s converged world, it is essential to support security installations according to best practices for both electronic security and cybersecurity,” said Pierre Trapanese, chair of the SIA Board of Directors and CEO of Northland Controls. “By earning the new SICC credential, industry professionals will ensure they have the hands-on experience and deep understanding of physical security and cybersecurity convergence needed to offer more comprehensive security solutions that better serve their customers.”
The SICC is intended for security industry professionals who perform or provide technical support for the installation, networking, configuration and/or specifying of electronic security/low-voltage technology devices. These individuals may include lead/senior service technicians, lead/senior installers, technical project managers, security systems designers, technical support engineers, security specifiers and consultants, IT and cybersecurity managers, chief technology officers, network administrators and product managers.
Low-voltage technology
“The new SICC was born out of the recognition that the security of installed systems depends on the knowledge and qualifications of those who install and configure them,” said Ray Coulombe, founder and managing director of Security Specifiers. “This certification is an important step in the provisioning of cyber-secure systems.”
To earn the SICC credential, individuals must apply and take a certification exam. Each applicant is required to have a minimum of two years of experience directly related to or technically supporting the installation, networking, configuration and/or specifying of electronic security/low-voltage technology devices.
Cyber certification program
“The daily news underscores the critical importance of cybersecurity awareness, hygiene and training,” said Ric McCullough, president of PSA Security Network and chair of the SIA Executive Council. “This new cyber certification program specifically and proactively addresses those important concerns with a cyber certification designed especially for our security industry. PSA is proud to be an active co-contributor to this program.”
On Tuesday, May 25, SIA will host a 30-minute virtual information session, during which interested parties can learn more about the SICC program. The information session will cover what makes the SICC unique compared to other cybersecurity credentials, the benefits of earning the certification, core requirements to earn the SICC and how the application and testing process works. Applications will be accepted to test for the SICC credential beginning Tuesday, June 1.