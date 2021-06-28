The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced the 2021 agenda and speaker lineup for AcceleRISE: The Challenge, an essential experience hosted by SIA’s RISE community for young professionals in the security industry.
The 2021 AcceleRISE event – taking place virtually August 23-25 – will challenge tomorrow’s security leaders to test their limits, escape their comfort zones and grow their industry expertise. “AcceleRISE is a unique learning experience for up-and-coming security professionals to learn and network together,” said Dr. Elli Voorhees, Director of learning and development at SIA.
Key security technologies
“The conference program covers key security technologies and business topics along with essential soft skills that support professional growth for high performers looking to stay at the forefront of the security industry and advance their careers.”
AcceleRISE was created for rising stars in the security industry and is different from a standard conference. The 2021 event will put young professionals’ preconceptions, boundaries and industry know-how to the test and teach them how to maximize their leadership potential.
Session topics for AcceleRISE 2021 will include:
- Are We Living in the Future? A Conversation Around IoT.
- A Year Later, a Pandemic and Much, Much More – An Update to ‘I Owe It to Her: How My Partner Helped (and Continues to Help) Me Achieve My Career Success’.
- Generational Work Styles: Building Trust & Effective Communication.
- Privacy Regulations: What Does the Rising Security Professional Need to Know?
- Securing Values: Choosing Your Path to Profession & Partnerships.
- Smooth Operator: How End Users Feel About Typical Sales Tactics and How to Innovate Your Sales Approach.
- The Art of Hiring & Firing.
- The Value of Coopetition Within an Ecosystem.
Making valuable connections
Attendees will have the chance to make valuable connections with other young industry professionals and enjoy fun virtual happy hours, trivia and more. As part of 2021’s ‘The Challenge’ theme, attendees will also be able to compete for points and prizes and track their progress on the AcceleRISE leaderboard throughout the experience.
AcceleRISE will give each participant the opportunity to interact with one another"
“AcceleRISE is all about building a community of industry young professionals and allowing relationships to be created in an exciting platform,” said Katie Greatti, SIA staff liaison for SIA RISE and Conference Manager for AcceleRISE. “Utilizing the virtual environment, AcceleRISE will give each participant the opportunity to interact with one another while adding gamification and competition to the mix. It is an experience you and your team will not want to miss.”
Virtual event speakers
Speakers for the virtual event include:
- Diana Brucha, Enterprise Account Executive, Allied Universal.
- Kelsey Carnell, Regional Sales Manager, Axis Communications.
- Danny Chung, Global Director of consulting and design, Northland Controls.
- Colin DePree, Sales Strategy, Salto Systems.
- Kami Dukes, Director of business development, North America, AMAG Technology.
- Scott Dunn, Senior Director, business development solutions and services, Axis Communications.
- Marc Facca, Distribution Sales Consultant, Allegion.
- Robert Gaulden, Director of multifamily strategy, Allegion.
- Adam Groom, Vice President of sales, Northland Controls.
- Kim Hooper, Regional Loss Prevention Manager, Amazon.
- Antoinette King, Founder, Credo Cyber Consulting LLC.
- Brendan McFall, Technical Engineering Manager, Northland Controls.
- Zack Morris, Director, commercial career programs, ADT Commercial.
- Jennifer Odess, Vice President, global partner enablement, ServiceNow.
- Lee Odess, Founder and CEO, Group337.
AcceleRISE 2021 is supported by Premier Sponsor Group337; Full Conference Sponsors ADT, Allegion, Axis Communications, BCD International, Northland Controls and Salto; and Event Sponsors AMAG Technology, Brivo, Cam-Dex Security Corporation, ISC Security Events and WeSuite.
Virtual networking events
SIA RISE is a community that fosters the careers of young professionals in the security industry. In addition to hosting AcceleRISE, the SIA RISE community offers fun in-person and virtual networking events, mentorship opportunities through the Talent Inclusion Mentorship Education (TIME) program, career growth webinars and e-learning, scholarships for use toward education and professional development and career tracks at top trade shows.
RISE membership is available to all employees at SIA member companies who are young professionals under 40 or have been in the security industry for less than two years. Pricing for AcceleRISE 2021 starts at just $199 for SIA members and only $49 for student members. Group packages are also available, which allow companies to purchase three tickets for their employees to use and get a fourth free.