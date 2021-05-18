The Security Industry Association (SIA) is now accepting applications for the 2021 SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship, an initiative developed by the SIA Women in Security Forum. The 2021 Scholarship programme will offer multiple scholarships worth at least US$ 3,000 each that SIA members and students can use toward professional development and education.
SIA’s Women in Security Forum
SIA’s Women in Security Forum is a community open to all SIA members that works to promote, recruit and cultivate the leadership of women for a more inclusive and diversified industry.
SIA created the Women in Security Forum Scholarship programme in 2020, in order to further educational opportunities for the widest spectrum of people and empower all to join the SIA Women in Security Forum, and thrive in the security industry.
Scholarship funds may be used towards:
- Registration for SIA education or certification programmes and/or conferences
- Registration for other industry education and certification programmes
- Repayment of student loan debt
- Tuition for courses that will lead to completion of accredited trade, vocational or academic degree programmes related to the security industry
- Registration for industry webinar programmes
Creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce
“The SIA Women in Security Forum is proud to engage security professionals across the industry, in support of a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce,” said Kasia Hanson, Chair of the SIA Women in Security Forum.
Kasia Hanson adds, “Through the 2021 Women in Security Forum Scholarship programme, we look forward to helping a new class of awardees achieve their educational and professional development goals and advance their careers in the security industry.”
Women in Security Forum Scholarship
In 2020, SIA awarded approximately US$ 80,000 in scholarships through the Women in Security Forum Scholarship programme to SIA members and student members across the industry. Nearly US$ 60,000 of these funds was made possible, thanks to contributions from individual members of SIA and member corporate support.
SIA is currently accepting donations from SIA member companies and individual members to help support the 2021 SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship. For those interested in making a donation to support the programme, please visit the scholarship page for more information.
Access to essential training, education and support
“It is critical for security industry professionals and students to have access to the essential training, education and support needed to help them on their career paths,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson, adding “The Women in Security Forum Scholarship is a key element of SIA’s workforce development efforts that will help pave the way to success for our industry’s talent and future leaders.”
In addition to this scholarship, the SIA Women in Security Forum offers a number of key programmes and activities, including the SIA Progress Award, which celebrates individuals who advance opportunities for women in the security industry, the SIA Women in Security Forum keynote event at ISC West, volunteer efforts that give back to the community, a virtual education series, collaborative projects with other organisations that seek to empower women in the security and technology fields, sponsorship of the Women in Biometrics Awards, which recognise distinguished female leaders in the biometric identity and security industry, thought leadership and speaking opportunities, and engaging networking and professional growth events.
Participation open to all SIA employees
Participation in the SIA Women in Security Forum is open to all employees of SIA member companies. Each applicant for the SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship must be either - a SIA student member or a member of the SIA Women in Security Forum, and an employee of a SIA member company.
Applications for the 2021 SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship must be submitted by Tuesday, June 15, and winners will be announced in late July 2021.