All Round Security has rolled out a high tech mobile workforce system connecting field service engineers in real-time to the office as part of an end-to-end management system. With clients including Heathrow Airport, Arcadia, Mitie and Cloud FM, All Round Security install and maintain security roller shutters, doors and barriers across the UK. Since going live, the cloud-based system from Leeds-based BigChange has boosted productivity and customer service.
All Round Security had previously implemented a number of different systems but was frustrated with having to manage different systems and began the search for an all-in-one solution. With an expanding customer base and over 60,000 jobs completed in the last year, BigChange with their 5-in-1 solution and JobWatch mobile app was quickly seen as the ideal partnership.
Offering real-time automatic updates
Our challenge is to manage growth whilst maintaining our high quality service"
“We are always striving to provide our clients with the best possible service and as our workforce grows we required a system that can tackle our needs. With JobWatch, powered by BigChange, we have the system that we have longed for; offering real-time automatic updates, engineer tracking, 24/7 support and general ease of use,” says Charlie Keegan, Contracts Coordinator, All Round Security.
Formed in 1986 with headquarters in Newton-Le-Willows near Warrington, All Round Security is planning to expand organically within the next 5 years. “Our challenge is to manage growth whilst maintaining our high quality service. With BigChange we have something that not only dramatically improves our business efficiency, service and productivity but also a solution that will allow us to freely expand the business thanks to the automation and ease of access via mobiles and the cloud,” says Lee Parker, Director, All Round Security.
Completely integrated management of assets
With the flexibility of JobWatch - the BigChange mobile app - All Round sees opportunities to diversify. With simple creation of new job sheets and workflows, services that are currently sub-contracted, such as electricals, or new services requested by customers, could be easily added. All Round Security contractors already use the same JobWatch app.
Parker believes the facilities management sector will see a change in the future
“For sure we’ll continue rely on partners as we expand and through JobWatch we have a platform that is seamless as far as the customer is concerned,” Parker explains. Parker believes the facilities management sector will see a change in the future with data-driven and completely integrated management of assets; a more holistic approach where Capex and Opex budgets are much more closely aligned.
Improved engineer productivity
“With our involvement in security matters there is a strong element of trust with our clients and we foresee our role expanding as an adviser on the condition of assets and provider of an all-encompassing asset management service,” says Parker. “The beauty of BigChange is that is can be easily configured to do just about anything so we are not restricted, IT wise, in what we can offer.”
All Round Security provides a 24/7 call out service with a maximum 2 hour response time"
“All Round Security provides a 24/7 call out service with a maximum 2 hour response time for critical sites such as hospitals and airports. With 50-strong fleet and field service engineers located countrywide, incoming service requests are logged into the BigChange schedular for optimised job allocation, route planning and scheduling. For a mobile service operation like ours, the killer of productivity is the travel time to jobs. With improved scheduling, routing and resource allocation using BigChange scheduler software we’ve already improved engineer productivity,” Parker adds.
Correct risk assessment procedures
The engineers receive jobs on their rugged Samsung tablets and with vans equipped with BigChange GPS telematics, live tracking and navigation is provided. The system generates an estimated time of arrival at site so customers can be auto-alerted via email or text. On arrival the JobWatch app guides the engineer through the correct risk assessment procedures using workflows before proceeding with the job. Using the tablet, the engineer completes their Job Card and gets an on-screen customer sign off.
Time and location stamped photographs are also taken as part of a complete audit of the job. “Having this comprehensive and real time information at out fingertips 24/7 has really revolutionised our customer service and work output,” says Keegan. “Not only can we dynamically allocate engineers to do more jobs but onsite we can be more productive through live interaction to resolve issues; the office and customer are much better informed.”