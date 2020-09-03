Security Equipment Supply (SES), the Midwest-based security distributor, said that the new premium architectural speaker brand Adept Audio is in stock at St Louis, Detroit, Chicago, Memphis, Omaha and Dallas. This includes the complete assortment of Adept in-ceiling, in-wall, indoor-outdoor cabinet speakers and digital subwoofers. In Q4, the remaining seven SES branches will be stocking Adept.
“SES is very excited about this new loudspeaker brand,” said John Hill, Director of Sales and Marketing at SES. “With their sonic performance and ease of installation, we believe Adept will become an important part of the SES AV strategy, starting right now and in the years to come.”
Safer yet faster installs
Jason Dominique, Adept Director of Sales offered, “The Adept Trim-Ring is a terrific design as it makes for safer yet faster installs. And, by utilising our patented Adept Trim-Ring, it will let SES dealers hold Adept listening tests for clients’ in their home or facility.”
“Our dealers will be thrilled to hear that we added Adept Audio,” Hill said. SES has long-standing relationship with AV dealer who care a great deal about sonic performance. “Knowing that Adept was designed and voiced in-house at Origin Acoustics says a lot.”