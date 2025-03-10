Security Central is excited to announce the appointment of Dan Turner as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

With over 25 years of experience in the security industry, including a distinguished tenure as Chief Information Officer at Per Mar Security Services, Dan brings a wealth of expertise in information technology, cybersecurity, and business transformation to Security Central.

Enhancing innovation in monitoring

"Dan’s track record of innovation and his deep industry knowledge make him the perfect addition to our leadership team," said Caroline Brown, CEO of Security Central.

"As we continue expanding our monitoring solutions, Dan’s expertise will be instrumental in enhancing our technology platforms, strengthening cybersecurity, and driving the future of intelligent security monitoring."

Education and Leadership

Beyond his professional achievements, Dan is a dedicated community member, serving on governing boards for local youth sports leagues and coaching football, baseball, basketball, and volleyball.

His commitment to family and community makes Dan a natural fit for our team and aligns with our Core Values.

He holds academic experience from St. Ambrose University in Communication and Computer Science, as well as Iowa State University, where he studied Chemical Engineering. He has also completed the Executive Integral Leadership program at the University of Notre Dame.

Expanding Monitoring Solutions

Dan joins Security Central at an exciting time as the company continues to push the boundaries of traditional monitoring services. His leadership will enhance the executive team allowing them to offer even greater solutions to the dealer network.