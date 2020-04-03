Due to the current situation with regards to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) globally, Securiton AG stated that the organisation feels it is important to show how Business Continuity Management (BCM) works at the company.
Employees and partners safety
In this exceptional situation, Securiton AG’s primary goals are keeping the employees safe and well and supporting the company’s business partners. They are following the latest developments very closely, constantly adjusting measures at the company and publishing the latest information on the Securiton AG website.
Securiton AG is currently able to guarantee trouble-free operation and the complete fulfilment of its services, as far as this is permitted by the conditions set by the authorities. Thanks to continuously updated measures, the protection of both business partners and employees at Securiton AG remains in place.
Technical support available
Securiton AG is striving to stay operational to the greatest possible extent via business continuity management
Considering the current climate, it is very difficult to accurately forecast the spread of the coronavirus pandemic globally. In order to support the company’s business partners, Securiton AG is striving to stay operational to the greatest possible extent via business continuity management.
Although the majority of the company’s workforce are working from home at present, all sites worldwide can still be contacted as normal during working hours. The firm’s technical support is also available to the customers as before.
Central task force
The company has established a central task force and is also keeping the employees constantly up to date with the latest developments. At present, the following instructions apply for all employees at Securiton AG:
- Home office is the norm wherever possible.
- Conferences with more than three attendees, meetings and other consultations are carried out via phone or video conferencing.
- Business trips abroad are not permitted until further notice. Private trips abroad have to be reported in advance. In addition to hygiene measures, social distancing must be strictly adhered to. A distance of two metres to other people must be maintained.
- Employees at Securiton AG are requested to follow the hygiene measures issued by the WHO to the letter, and will be given the necessary support when needed. When on assignments, employees must also adhere to any additional measures implemented by the customer and protect themselves against infection when at work.
- Employees with flu-like symptoms such as fever and coughing must stay at home and contact their doctor.
It is of great importance to the company to remain a trusted security partner, even during these difficult times. Securiton AG said they will do everything in their power to continue to meet all of the firm’s safety and security needs reliably.