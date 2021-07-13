Download PDF version Contact company
Related Links

The scheme is designed to develop well-rounded, qualified, and capable individuals who bring real value to the organisations they work for,” explains Claire Palmer, Kick Start Co-ordinator, Securitas UK.

Provide skills and experience

Companies can use it to create new six-month job placements for people aged 16-24 who are on Universal Credit and at risk of long-term unemployment. The aim is to give them the skills and experience they need to find work after completing the scheme.”

The government funds the recruits for a 25-hour week with extra finance available for support and training. Our goal is to create places for around 60 young people, across the business.

It’s a worthwhile initiative,” says Palmer, “the pandemic has de-railed many young peoples’ plans so we’re delighted to help rebuild their self-belief and optimism.”

Covering every aspect

Each Kick Start recruit follows a structured programme that combines online modules with on-the-job training

Over six months, each Kick Start recruit follows a structured programme that combines online modules with on-the-job training. The programme covers both work and life skills, so as well as department-specific training the recruits also cover topics such as CV preparation and interview techniques.

Roles vary, but there are currently ‘Kick Starters’ working in Operational Support, HR, Admin and some are even undergoing SIA training to become professionally qualified security officers.

Mentors on board

Each recruit has a mentor who oversees their development through regular reviews and informal catch-ups. Gary Keating, Port Security Manager, Securitas UK is one of these mentors and says it’s time well spent.

The benefit to mentors is that if the mentee is retained by Securitas at the end of their six-month placement, the mentor gets a team member that they’ve developed. It’s also very rewarding to be doing something so positive, I’d definitely recommend the mentoring role to other managers.”

An ideal candidate

Keating is mentoring 21-year old Graham Leslie, who heard about the Kick Start Scheme via Universal Credit. “I didn't know Securitas, but I did some research before my interview and got really excited about the possibility of working here,” Leslie says.

His enthusiasm came over clearly in the interview” confirms Keating, “and he’s continued to make a great impression – in fact, even before he started working with us he took it upon himself to do some of our online training modules, so he really hit the ground running.”

Gaining experience

Working in Operational Support, Leslie quickly found himself putting the online Excel training module to good use, “Before I did the course I’d never touched a spreadsheet” he explains, “and now I’m handling them every day.”

Over the next few months, Leslie will gain experience in other roles within Keating’s business area. “I’m particularly looking forward to working in The Shed”, he says, “that's where vehicles are searched so it’s a really hands-on security role.”

Would Leslie recommend Securitas to other young people looking for work? “Definitely. The team is so supportive, they all go above and beyond to help me – it’s a great place to work.”

Share with LinkedIn Share with Twitter Share with Facebook Share with Facebook
Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

HikCentral Professional – Access Control Module Setup and Management

HikCentral Professional – Access Control Module Setup and Management
Hikvision launches smart managed switches

Hikvision launches smart managed switches
Frictionless access control: 5 minutes with Rick Focke Tyco Software House

Frictionless access control: 5 minutes with Rick Focke Tyco Software House

In case you missed it

What is the impact of privacy concerns on physical security?
What is the impact of privacy concerns on physical security?

Adoption of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by the European Union in 2016 set a new standard for data privacy. But adherence to GDPR is only one element, among many privacy concerns sweeping the global security community and leaving almost no product category untouched, from access control to video to biometrics. Because privacy concerns are more prevalent than ever, we asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: What is the impact on the physical security market?

Next wave of SoCs will turbocharge camera capabilities at the edge
Next wave of SoCs will turbocharge camera capabilities at the edge

A new generation of video cameras is poised to boost capabilities dramatically at the edge of the IP network, including more powerful artificial intelligence (AI) and higher resolutions, and paving the way for new applications that would have previously been too expensive or complex. Technologies at the heart of the coming new generation of video cameras are Ambarella’s newest systems on chips (SoCs). Ambarella’s CV5S and CV52S product families are bringing a new level of on-camera AI performance and integration to multi-imager and single-imager IP cameras. Both of these SoCs are manufactured in the ‘5 nm’ manufacturing process, bringing performance improvements and power savings, compared to the previous generation of SoCs manufactured at ‘10nm’. CV5S and CV52S AI-powered SoCs The CV5S, designed for multi-imager cameras, is able to process, encode and perform advanced AI on up to four imagers at 4Kp30 resolution, simultaneously and at less than 5 watts. This enables multi-headed camera designs with up to four 4K imagers looking at different portions of a scene, as well as very high-resolution, single-imager cameras of up to 32 MP resolution and beyond. The CV52S, designed for single-imager cameras with very powerful onboard AI, is the next-generation of the company’s successful CV22S mainstream 4K camera AI chip. This new SoC family quadruples the AI processing performance, while keeping the same low power consumption of less than 3 watts for 4Kp60 encoding with advanced AI processing. Faster and ubiquitous AI capabilities Ambarella’s newest AI vision SoCs for security, the CV5S and CV52S, are competitive solutions" “Security system designers desire higher resolutions, increasing channel counts, and ever faster and more ubiquitous AI capabilities,” explains John Lorenz, Senior Technology and Market Analyst, Computing, at Yole Développement (Yole), a French market research firm. John Lorenz adds, “Ambarella’s newest AI vision SoCs for security, the CV5S and CV52S, are competitive solutions for meeting the growing demands of the security IC (integrated circuit) sector, which our latest report forecasts to exceed US$ 4 billion by 2025, with two-thirds of that being chips with AI capabilities.” Edge AI vision processors Ambarella’s new CV5S and CV52S edge AI vision processors enable new classes of cameras that would not have been possible in the past, with a single SoC architecture. For example, implementing a 4x 4K multi-imager with AI would have traditionally required at least two SoCs (at least one for encoding and one for AI), and the overall power consumption would have made those designs bulky and prohibitively expensive. By reducing the number of required SoCs, the CV5S enables advanced camera designs such as AI-enabled 4x 4K imagers at price points much lower than would have previously been possible. “What we are usually trying to do with our SoCs is to keep the price points similar to the previous generations, given that camera retail prices tend to be fairly fixed,” said Jerome Gigot, Ambarella's Senior Director of Marketing. 4K multi-imager cameras “However, higher-end 4K multi-imager cameras tend to retail for thousands of dollars, and so even though there will be a small premium on the SoC for the 2X improvement in performance, this will not make a significant impact to the final MSRP of the camera,” adds Jerome Gigot. In addition, the overall system cost might go down, Gigot notes, compared to what could be built today because there is no longer a need for external chips to perform AI, or extra components for power dissipation. The new chips will be available in the second half of 2021, and it typically takes about 12 to 18 months for Ambarella’s customers (camera manufacturers) to produce final cameras. Therefore, the first cameras, based on these new SoCs, should hit the market sometime in the second half of 2022. Reference boards for camera manufacturers The software on these new SoCs is an evolution of our unified Linux SDK" As with Ambarella’s previous generations of edge AI vision SoCs for security, the company will make available reference boards to camera manufacturers soon, allowing them to develop their cameras based on the new CV5S and CV52S SoC families. “The software on these new SoCs is an evolution of our unified Linux SDK that is already available on our previous generations SoCs, which makes the transition easy for our customers,” said Jerome Gigot. Better crime detection Detecting criminals in a crowd, using face recognition and/or licence plate recognition, has been a daunting challenge for security, and one the new chips will help to address. “Actually, these applications are one of the main reasons why Ambarella is introducing these two new SoC families,” said Jerome Gigot. Typically, resolutions of 4K and higher have been a smaller portion of the security market, given that they came at a premium price tag for the high-end optics, image sensor and SoC. Also, the cost and extra bandwidth of storing and streaming 4K video were not always worth it for the benefit of just viewing video at higher resolution. 4K AI processing on-camera The advent of on-camera AI at 4K changes the paradigm. By enabling 4K AI processing on-camera, smaller objects at longer distances can now be detected and analysed without having to go to a server, and with much higher detail and accuracy compared to what can be done on a 2 MP or 5 MP cameras. This means that fewer false alarms will be generated, and each camera will now be able to cover a longer distance and wider area, offering more meaningful insights without necessarily having to stream and store that 4K video to a back-end server. “This is valuable, for example, for traffic cameras mounted on top of high poles, which need to be able to see very far out and identify cars and licence plates that are hundreds of meters away,” said Jerome Gigot. The advent of on-camera AI at 4K changes the paradigm Enhanced video analytics and wider coverage “Ambarella’s new CV5S and CV52S SoCs truly allow the industry to take advantage of higher resolution on-camera for better analytics and wider coverage, but without all the costs typically incurred by having to stream high-quality 4K video out 24/7 to a remote server for offline analytics,” said Jerome Gigot. He adds, “So, next-generation cameras will now be able to identify more criminals, faces and licence plates, at longer distances, for an overall lower cost and with faster response times by doing it all locally on-camera.” Deployment in retail applications Retail environments can be some of the toughest, as the cameras may be looking at hundreds of people at once Retail applications are another big selling point. Retail environments can be some of the toughest, as the cameras may be looking at hundreds of people at once (e.g., in a mall), to provide not only security features, but also other business analytics, such as foot traffic and occupancy maps that can be used later to improve product placement. The higher resolution and higher AI performance, enabled by the new Ambarella SoCs, provide a leap forward in addressing those scenarios. In a store setup, a ceiling-mounted camera with four 4K imagers can simultaneously look at the cashier line on one side of the store, sending alerts when a line is getting too long and a new cashier needs to be deployed, while at the same time looking at the entrance on the other side of the store, to count the people coming in and out. This leaves two additional 4K imagers for monitoring specific product aisles and generating real-time business analytics. Use in cashier-less stores Another retail application is a cashier-less store. Here, a CV5S or CV52S-based camera mounted on the ceiling will have enough resolution and AI performance to track goods, while the customer grabs them and puts them in their cart, as well as to automatically track which customer is purchasing which item. In a warehouse scenario, items and boxes moving across the floor could also be followed locally, on a single ceiling-mounted camera that covers a wide area of the warehouse. Additionally, these items and boxes could be tracked across the different imagers in a multi-headed camera setup, without the video having to be sent to a server to perform the tracking. Updating on-camera AI networks Another feature of Ambarella’s SoCs is that their on-camera AI networks can be updated on-the-fly, without having to stop the video recording and without losing any video frames. So, for example in the case of a search for a missing vehicle, the characteristics of that missing vehicle (make, model, colour, licence plate) can be sent to a cluster of cameras in the general area, where the vehicle is thought to be missing, and all those cameras can be automatically updated to run a live search on that specific vehicle. If any of the cameras gets a match, a remote operator can be notified and receive a picture, or even a live video feed of the scene. Efficient traffic management With the CV52S edge AI vision SoC, those decisions can be made locally at each intersection by the camera itself Relating to traffic congestion, most big cities have thousands of intersections that they need to monitor and manage. Trying to do this from one central location is costly and difficult, as there is so much video data to process and analyse, in order to make those traffic decisions (to control the traffic lights, reverse lanes, etc.). With the CV52S edge AI vision SoC, those decisions can be made locally at each intersection by the camera itself. The camera would then take actions autonomously (for example, adjust traffic-light timing) and only report a status update to the main traffic control centre. So now, instead of having one central location trying to manage 1,000 intersections, a city can have 1,000 smart AI cameras, each managing its own location and providing updates and metadata to a central server. Superior privacy Privacy is always a concern with video. In this case, doing AI on-camera is inherently more private than streaming the video to a server for analysis. Less data transmission means fewer points of entry for a hacker trying to access the video. On Ambarella’s CV5S and CV52S SoCs, the video can be analysed locally and then discarded, with just a signature or metadata of the face being used to find a match. No actual video needs to be stored or transmitted, which ensures total privacy. In addition, the chips contain a very secure hardware cyber security block, including OTP memory, Arm TrustZones, DRAM scrambling and I/O virtualisation. This makes it very difficult for a hacker to replace the firmware on the camera, providing another level of security and privacy at the system level. Privacy Masking Another privacy feature is the concept of privacy masking. This feature enables portions of the video (say a door or a window) to be blocked out, before being encoded in the video stream. The blocked portions of the scene are not present in the recorded video, thus providing a privacy option for cameras that are facing private areas. “With on-camera AI, each device becomes its own smart endpoint, and can be reconfigured at will to serve the specific physical security needs of its installation,” said Jerome Gigot, adding “The possibilities are endless, and our mission as an SoC maker is really to provide a powerful and easy-to-use platform, complete with computer-vision tools, that enable our customers and their partners to easily deploy their own AI software on-camera.” Physical security in parking lots With a CV5S or CV52S AI-enabled camera, the camera will be able to cover a much wider portion of the parking lot One example is physical security in a parking lot. A camera today might be used to just record part of the parking lot, so that an operator can go back and look at the video if a car were broken into or some other incident occurred. With a CV5S or CV52S AI-enabled camera, first of all, the camera will be able to cover a much wider portion of the parking lot. Additionally, it will be able to detect the licence plates of all the cars going in and out, to automatically bill the owners. If there is a special event, the camera can be reprogrammed to identify VIP vehicles and automatically redirect them to the VIP portion of the lot, while reporting to the entrance station or sign how many parking spots are available. It can even tell the cars approaching the lot where to go. Advantages of using edge AI vision SoCs Jerome Gigot said, “The possibilities are endless and they span across many verticals. The market is primed to embrace these new capabilities. Recent advances in edge AI vision SoCs have brought about a period of change in the physical security space. Companies that would have, historically, only provided security cameras, are now getting into adjacent verticals such as smart retail, smart cities and smart buildings.” He adds, “These changes are providing a great opportunity for all the camera makers and software providers to really differentiate themselves by providing full systems that offer a new level of insights and efficiencies to, not only the physical security manager, but now also the store owner and the building manager.” He adds, “All of these new applications are extremely healthy for the industry, as they are growing the available market for cameras, while also increasing their value and the economies of scale they can provide. Ambarella is looking forward to seeing all the innovative products that our customers will build with this new generation of SoCs.”

Dahua Smart Retail Solution at Palmetto Plaza
Dahua Smart Retail Solution at Palmetto Plaza

The Palmetto Plaza Shopping Mall, an iconic shopping center located in Cali, Colombia, opened its doors in 2004 thanks to the support of a group of entrepreneurs from the region who dreamed of a place where local residents and tourists can find a wide range of commercial services and entertainment offerings. Need for a video surveillance solution  To ensure a safe environment in the shopping center, mall officials sought a comprehensive video surveillance solution that can monitor the areas in and around the mall, including its square, corridors, parking lots, and the surrounding roads. Dahua Technology, in cooperation with its partner in Colombia - Fortox Security Group - a security consultant with a nationwide presence, jointly designed an AI-enabled Smart Retail Solution that replaced the shopping mall’s old CCTV analog system. Addressing the challenges  The migration project from the analog CCTV to a networked system began with the design and implementation of structured cabling – using both fiber optics and copper – until the right and suitable CCTV solution is determined.  The Palmetto Plaza Shopping Mall entrusted Fortox as its security consultant tasked to search for a technology that can facilitate the important steps toward the optimization and operation of the mall in the service of the city. Dahua’s AI-based portfolio   Dahua offers AI applications within its portfolio, which allowed to transcend to a  system dedicated to security & control " "When conducting the evaluation of the solutions offered in the market, we decided to work with Dahua because the company offers artificial intelligence applications within its portfolio, which allowed us to transcend from a system dedicated solely to security and control, to a system which will also contribute to other areas of the shopping center, integrating the Smart Retail solution into the circuit, and offering BI statistics to the mall for further analysis.”  “In addition, we integrated the temperature monitoring solution and visualisation control into the system using a Dahua video wall,” explains Mr. Efren Mauricio Matabanchoy Romo, Project Engineer at Fortox Security Group. IP, dome, and PTZ cameras  Dahua Technology provided 111 pcs of high-resolution IP cameras, panoramic cameras, dome cameras, and pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras with 30x optical zoom capability for the project.  The Dahua cameras were installed in strategic locations to provide comprehensive security for employees and customers. The video feed, which is transmitted to the central monitoring stations inside the mall through a private network, can assist the security personnel in identifying emergencies, vandalism, and other situations where a quick response from the security team is necessary. Real-time monitoring solution  The video surveillance system was designed to capture high-quality HD images, combined with advanced technologies to support embedded intelligence functions, such as sending an alert to the monitoring center when it detects abandoned or missing objects, unauthorised entry into a prohibited area, as well as facial recognition and other defined activities.  The cameras support multi-streaming that allows images to be recorded and monitored with real-time high resolution The cameras also support multi-streaming that allows images to be recorded and monitored with real-time high resolution so that operators can have a clear and well-defined view of both live and recorded footage. IP video surveillance system  Dahua Technology and its dedicated engineering team carried out the construction of this design by utilising its high-quality hardware and software products, with a great focus on solving the pain points of the shopping center and generating an added value to its visitors and internal customers.  Mr. Chao Wu, General Manager of Dahua Technology Colombia, said, "As a result of excellent teamwork, we were able to implement more than an IP video surveillance system. We designed a solution with the latest technology and artificial intelligence unique in the city of Cali, which allows the Palmetto Plaza to provide greater security to its visitors and trade merchants.” 24/7 monitoring features  In terms of security, through the Dahua equipment installed by Fortox, the Palmetto Plaza is now able to perform 24/7 monitoring and intelligent data analysis.  "Likewise, through the Dahua Smart Retail Solution unique in the city of Cali, we generate added value to the merchants who have placed their trust in Palmetto Plaza. Smart Retail is not only a solution that guarantees maximum security for customers in the shopping centre.”  “It is also a revolutionary new tool for Big Data statistics that is suitable for the mall´s management, allowing them to make efficient and correct decisions depending on the situation”, Mr. Wu added. Security management  The Dahua Smart Retail Solution has significantly improved the security management of the Palmetto Plaza Shopping Mall. By increasing the resolution of the cameras, the visual records of the CCTV system are now optimised and strengthened.  By increasing the resolution of the cameras, the visual records of the CCTV system are optimised & strengthened The updated network system provides video recordings with HD resolution, allowing operators to better control and manage the entire system. It also offers artificial intelligence analytics such as face recognition focused on security, business intelligence focused on real-time statistics of the number of shoppers in the mall, and monitoring of behavior within its facilities. CCTV network system In addition to its video surveillance products, Dahua Technology also contributed to the system migration project of the Palmetto Plaza, transforming its analog CCTV system to a CCTV network system with higher resolution cameras, 360-degree views, and artificial intelligence analytics.  Dahua Technology also provided complete technical support and commercial services that include training operators and managing configuration settings.  “We had devices that already completed their useful life. These devices did not meet our security needs due to their low resolution and constant failures,” says Mr. Juan Diego Guzman, Security Director of Palmetto Plaza Shopping Mall. Surveillance capability  For Sandra M. Navas P, General Manager of the Palmetto Plaza Shopping Mall, this technology has generated more confidence among visitors and merchants.  "The beginning of this system implementation has put us at the forefront of Colombian retail in terms of video surveillance capability, and has also allowed us to achieve a level of satisfaction in terms of security higher than 92%." Furthermore, this system has allowed Fortox as a security company to integrate into a single technology the requirements requested by the client, successfully delivering the required services needed in the shopping centre.

Featured white papers
How smart surveillance brings logistics and warehousing to the next level

How smart surveillance brings logistics and warehousing to the next level

Download
School security moves to the cloud

School security moves to the cloud

Download
Cloud-based access control and occupancy management to safeguard workplaces

Cloud-based access control and occupancy management to safeguard workplaces

Download
Webcast: Save time and money with Wireless Access Control

Webcast: Save time and money with Wireless Access Control

Download
More corporate news
Advancis and other project partners collaborate on ‘SPELL’ research project to manage crises with Artificial Intelligence technology

Advancis and other project partners collaborate on ‘SPELL’ research project to manage crises with Artificial Intelligence technology
Pyronix provides funding and support for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice summer initiative

Pyronix provides funding and support for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice summer initiative
Physical asset tracking feature added to Connect ONE® cloud-hosted interface

Physical asset tracking feature added to Connect ONE® cloud-hosted interface
Featured products
Dahua WizSense Thermal Network Bullet Camera

Dahua WizSense Thermal Network Bullet Camera
HikCentral Professional 2.0 security software (“HCP 2.0”)

HikCentral Professional 2.0 security software (“HCP 2.0”)
Climax unveils Hybrid Security System

Climax unveils Hybrid Security System
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy