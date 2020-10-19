Securiport, the pioneer in border management and civil aviation security and threat assessment solutions and systems, announces the release of their newest product line within their suite of services focusing on In-Vehicle Biometric Collection (IVC) and In-Vehicle Biometric Verification (IVV) to automate border processing.
Over the years Securiport has pioneered a variety of solutions to ensure the safety of travellers and citizens alike. The most recent product release of in-vehicle systems has been tailored to meet the demands of increased traffic at international borders and border control points.
Automated processing system
In-vehicle collection and verification will allow for an automated processing system where persons crossing borders are accurately and efficiently verified without the need to exit their vehicle. The in-vehicle systems will drastically decrease traffic and wait times, especially in areas where workers cross borders several times a day. The systems have been developed in coordination with government authorities to process both pre-registered and un-registered travellers without compromising border security.
Securiport’s patent-pending system allows travellers to be pre-registered and then processed through in-vehicle biometric verification (IVV) in both single and multi-occupant vehicles. Pre-registered individuals will be able to opt into the process and share the necessary personal data and biometrics in a secure setting as required by the country’s laws and policies.
Multi-modal biometrics
Thereafter, each individual is equipped with a transponder that will be activated using the person’s biometrics once they approach the border point. The system can then automatically process the driver and all occupants of the vehicle smoothly and quickly if they are all pre-registered in the system.
Unregistered travellers will also benefit from this innovative solution through the in-vehicle biometric collection (IVC) where travel documents and multi-modal biometrics are captured through a ruggedised handheld tablet. The process does not require any passenger to exit the vehicle, cutting down on processing and wait times.
Patent-pending product
“We have worked closely with our government partners to find an innovative solution that meets the demands of our travellers, especially those people who cross borders several times a day. We are very pleased to be able to provide this novel patent-pending product to create a positive impact on both the traveller as well as the officers who are on constant alert,” said Leandro Olie, Securiport’s Chief Operating Officer.
The in-vehicle collection and verification systems can be operated as a stand-alone system, integrated with other border control systems, or can enhance existing Securiport solutions and can positively identify and process all the occupants of the vehicle quickly and conveniently.