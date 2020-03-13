SecureCom Wireless LLC has called on customers to know that they can now use Virtual Keypad if they ever need to trigger a system panic. The app, as well as VirtualKeypad.com can display Police, Emergency and Fire panics in the menu, and all the user needs to do is to add it to the app user in Dealer Admin.
“Because most people have their phones with them, we wanted customers to be able to trigger a system panic if they needed to, even if the keypad isn’t nearby,” said Clayton Tummons, Vice President of Software for SecureCom Wireless. He adds, “If there’s a break-in, and you’re inside, calling 911 may put you at risk of being heard talking. Without saying a word, you can silently trigger a system panic and expedite the dispatch of the type of emergency personnel you need.”
To enable customers’ System Panic feature instantly, Dealer Admin Version 2.40.0 allows users to go to the App User section where they can select the panic options available. Depending on what they need or what they want them to have, users can check the appropriate boxes. When they log in to their Virtual Keypad app or website account, they’ll see “Panic” displayed in their menu. To initiate a panic, the users have to simply tap Panic, then press and hold the desired panic option for three seconds.
Virtual Keypad continues to expand, giving customers more functionality and flexibility than ever before. “The System Panic functions the exact same way as if you’d initiated the panic from the keypad,” Tummons adds, further stating “We just want to make sure customers can always have access to their systems, wherever they are.”