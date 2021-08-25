Customers shopping in Scotch & Soda clothing will have soon a much stronger chance of finding and purchasing the right trousers, skirt, jacket, or shirt, thanks to the retailer’s new three-year partnership with renowned RFID solutions provider, Checkpoint Systems.

RFID labels for inventory accuracy

Checkpoint Systems will tag, on average, 10 million Scotch & Soda garments with the latest generation of RFID labels per year, providing it with improved inventory accuracy across its estate. By utilising this technology, the retailer will gain full, real-time visibility of its entire stock holding, ensuring its omni-channel services, including ‘click & collect’, are optimised.

Scotch & Soda has been using Checkpoint Systems’ clothing labels for more than 10 years

Scotch & Soda, which operates 166 stores in more than 70 countries, has been using Checkpoint Systems’ clothing labels for more than 10 years. Now, the fashion brand is going a step further in its collaboration, by incorporating the latest generation of RFID labels, featuring the high performing Njord label with the Impinj M750 Chip, onto all its merchandise worldwide.

Scotch & Soda and Checkpoint Systems partnership

Scotch & Soda has expanded the relationship with Checkpoint Systems, as they are a trusted partner that could deliver this project, within just 8 weeks’ time. With the implementation of this new technology, Scotch & Soda will be able to match its stock to the demands of its consumers.

This means that the retailer will be able to have the right stock, at the right place, at the right time, in order to serve its customers, regardless of the channel they chose to shop. To be able to optimise stock holding to this level results in omni-channel retailing becoming seamlessly coordinated, enabling stores to optimise services, such as click & collect.

Checkpoint RFID labels

Rik Kok, the Global Director of Procurement and Real Estate for Scotch & Soda, said “Thanks to Checkpoint Systems' latest RFID labels, we know exactly how many medium blue trousers are still in our distribution centres in Belgium, the Netherlands or Germany, for example, or how many extra jackets our shops in Japan need from our summer collection.”

Rik adds, “In this way, we are not left with a large surplus of unsold items, at the end of a season and we can provide every consumer with the garment he or she wants, through his or her most preferred sales channel.”

Getting the right garments online and in shops faster

Thanks to Checkpoint Systems’ RFID labels, shop staff can now replenish stock quickly

Imagine shopping and wanting a garment, but are told that the size or colour is no longer available. Scotch & Soda believe this should never happen and thanks to Checkpoint Systems’ RFID labels, shop staff can now replenish stock quickly and coordinate it with the entire supply chain, right from manufacturer to distribution centre, to shops and pick-up points.

Rik Kok said “Thanks to RFID technology, we know how many garments we have of what size and colour, and where they are in our chain. This means, we can immediately help the consumer find the right garment. This also applies to when they buy clothes from us online. We refer the customer to the nearest click & collect, or buy & pick up point, where the desired garment is located, or they pick it up in our shop that is on their daily route.”

Change in customer buying trends

Geert den Hartog, the Key Account Director - Apparel at Checkpoint Systems, said “2020 has changed the buying behaviour of consumers worldwide. Shoppers no longer just buy clothes in a physical shop or online. They buy through their preferred channel, as and when it is convenient for them. If retailers want to grow, they will have to accommodate their consumers with this omni-channel behaviour.”

He adds, “RFID ensures that shops can perfectly align e-commerce, click & collect and other online services. This improves customer loyalty by ensuring that the experience in enjoyable, from mobile/desktop browsing through to collection or delivery.”