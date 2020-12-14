Sargent and Greenleaf (S&G), a global manufacturer of high security locks and locking systems, announces the official launch of their innovative new I-Series Keypad, one of the industry’s first and only keypad offering secure, instant upgrades. With this future-proof design, the new I-Series Keypad replaces standard safe lock keypads with ease of installation and enhanced features for total control and flexibility.
“For too long, security has followed a predictable path,” commented Mark LeMire, S&G CEO. “It’s time to strike out in a new direction with products designed to answer end-user needs now and well into the future.”
Biometric and network solutions
An updated, brushed black aluminum casing houses a biometric finger scan and user-friendly LCD touchscreen
“The new I-Series Keypad reflects an industry-wide growing demand for biometric and network-enabled solutions and gives the end user instant access to the latest and greatest all-inclusive security solutions,” said Devon Ratliff, S&G director of engineering. “As needs evolve, this keypad evolves right with them, placing full control of their safe security directly into the hands of the end user.”
Features/benefits of the S&G I-Series Keypad:
- Future-proof design - Designed to fit today’s intuitive user experience and support ongoing enhancements, the I-Series Keypad fits standard safe lock keypad footprints with a modern, streamlined aesthetic. An updated, brushed black aluminum casing houses a biometric finger scan and user-friendly LCD touchscreen, with proven impact-resistance and durability. The screen exceeds UL impact protocol, resulting in a keypad that is built to last.
- Instant upgrades - Through the S&G secure mobile app with advanced encryption, consumers, banks, and businesses possess the real-time, leading-edge security of instant upgrades. Features and functionality are customisable and immediate. No more waiting on equipment or costly physical upgrades.
Audit and encryption features
- Empowering modern markets - The I-Series Keypad supports three methods of entry: touchscreen keypad, biometric finger scan, or touch-free mobile app. Flexibility renders the I-Series ideal for a wide range of applications: financial institutions searching for high-security options will appreciate the advanced audit and encryption features and instant access to the latest security upgrades; businesses benefit from the low-touch entry and high-durability construction, along with the significant time and resource savings delivered via instant field upgrades; and for consumers seeking to upgrade to a more modern look, the I-Series Keypad offers an understated aesthetic and sleek functionality to fit today’s smart homes.
- Security Reimagined - With a renewed commitment to quality and innovation, the S&G new forward-thinking solutions are designed to meet customer needs now and also keep products relevant for the future. Every solution is carefully designed and rigorously tested against international standards to deliver even greater value over time.
Biometric fingerprint entry
“That’s our promise,” LeMire added. “We keep an eye on what’s ahead, so our customers stay secure.” One of the first and only safe lock on the market that allows in the field-Instant upgrades with enhanced features for total control and flexibility. Available in matte black finish and will be sold separately or with 6 lock body options.
Features Include:
- Network & Bluetooth connectivity allows for instant upgrades at any time
- Premium LCD screen - scratch & fingerprint resistant display exceeds UL impact testing standards
- Impact-resistant design and tough metal casing for enhanced durability
- Three (3) Secure, flexible entry access methods - Touchscreen Code Entry, Biometric Fingerprint Entry, and S&G Mobile App Entry
- User-friendly screen with clearly visible numbers that illuminate for day and night usage
- Easy push-button cover removal for battery change
- Quick & Easy Installation - Installs in minutes with only a standard screwdriver and fits standard keypad footprints. No drilling is needed.