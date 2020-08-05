Samson Security has adopted SmartTask to support the rapid growth of the business, which has seen the company treble in size in less than a year. The workforce management software is initially being used for electronic proof of attendance, across more than 400 security officers and engineers that deliver a wide range of services, including manned guarding, mobile patrol, alarm response and FM services.
Advanced guarding management and monitoring
“We needed an advanced guarding management, monitoring and reporting solution that could adapt and expand to our changing requirements as we grow,” explains John Richards, Operations Director at Samson Security Ltd.
John adds, “Our mobile and manned services now span the North West, the Midlands and North Wales, so SmartTask will give us the visibility and control needed to coordinate and protect our team, while maintaining our excellent service standards.”
SmartTask workforce management software
Samson Security selected SmartTask because of the simplicity and flexibility of the system
SmartTask will replace a previous time and attendance solution, which no longer met the needs of the business. Having undertaken a review of the marketplace, Samson Security selected SmartTask because of the simplicity and flexibility of the system.
The app-based nature of the system means that employees can use the software via a personal or work smartphone, while providing the opportunity to use additional functionality such as patrol monitoring and electronic forms.
Security guards are using either a SmartTask-enabled smartphone or an onsite landline to accurately record the start and end times, as well as any required check calls. The app captures a timestamp and GPS location for accurate customer reporting and SLA monitoring for alarm responses.
Controlled access
Samson Security also uses the control room dashboard at its National Command Centre to gain complete visibility of any exceptions, while mobile and office managers have controlled access for their individual areas of responsibility.
John adds, “We are already exploring other ways of using SmartTask, which will enable us to consolidate much of our employee scheduling and workforce management requirements into a single system. We have set up bespoke smart forms, so will shortly be rolling out electronic incident reporting to our team, replacing our existing paper-based process.”
Scalable, flexible solution
He further said, “The scalable and flexible nature of SmartTask means we can take a phased approach, avoiding operational disruption and not overburdening our internal resources.”
Paul Ridden, Chief Executive Officer of SmartTask commented, “We have developed our software to meet the precise needs of security and FM companies now and in the future. Possessing high levels of configurability and scalability, backed by first-rate service and support, SmartTask can support the long-term success of our customers in-line with their business and operational priorities.”