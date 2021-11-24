SALTO Systems (SALTO) has introduced the XS4 Original+, the next generation of the world’s most flexible and reliable smart locking solution that features a beautiful design, with a sleek flat reader in two new colours.

SALTO XS4 Original+

The new SALTO XS4 Original+ takes the trusted and proven flagship XS4 Original electronic lock product family and incorporates the latest technology, to accommodate access control needs of both today and tomorrow.

“Our customers, partners and users rely on the XS4 every day, which is why we’ve made XS4 Original+ more powerful, capable, and redefined to elevate any door’s security, and management,” said Marc Handels, SALTO Systems’ Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Marc Handels adds, “When you have an excellent product like the SALTO XS4 Original electronic lock that has withstood both the test of time and technology, it makes sense to improve upon what is already working very well.”

Embedded with BLUEnet functionality

The SALTO XS4 Original+ design is based on the same proven housing and mechanical mechanisms of the XS4 Original. The XS4 Original+, however, is embedded with SALTO’s BLUEnet real-time functionality and SVN-Flex capability, which enables SALTO stand-alone smart XS4 Original+ locks to update user credentials directly at the door.

The SALTO XS4 Original+ is compatible with the array of SALTO platform solutions, including SALTO Space data-on-card, SALTO KS Keys as a Service cloud-based access solution and SALTO’s JustIn Mobile technology for digital keys. The XS4 Original+ also includes RFID Mifare DESFire, Bluetooth LE, and NFC technology functionality.

“By incorporating the latest in technology into the XS4 Original+ locking range, SALTO has delivered a product that extends up-to-date and comprehensive electronic access control to any door,” said Handels.

Engine of XS4 Original+

The XS4 Original+ is much faster than the XS4 Original, delivering more performance, new security architecture and the same electronic functionalities, which is based on BLUEnet connectivity, and better power efficiency.

The feature rich new security architecture, which is protected against internal and external attacks, makes everything more fluid, transforming the way users’ access, operators manage, and installers’ set-up the electronic lock.

Catering to a range of access and customer needs

There is an XS4 Original+ model for every type of access and customer need. The existing XS4 Original models are fully available in the XS4 Original+ product range, from the key override option to mechanical or electronic privacy models.

Just as with the original version, the SALTO XS4 Original+ is suitable for a wide range of customer applications, including interior doors in educational or commercial buildings or tailored solutions for other specific building requirements.

Easy to install and retrofit

Easy to install and retrofit, the SALTO XS4 Original+ works with ANSI, Euro, DIN and Scandinavian door industry standards. Universally compatible, it can replace the existing door hardware and fits any door with unlimited model options. XS4 Original+ wide reader models are slightly wider and the reader is now flatter.

“SALTO has long sought feedback from our end-users and partners on what they desire in an upgrade and, taking their input into account, we have developed the XS4 Original+ which delivers everything needed for current and future smart lock solutions,” said Aznar Sethna, SALTO Systems’ Chief Sales & Marketing Officer (CSMO).

Aznar Sethna adds, “With restyle designs, industry-leading performance and advanced access control features, with impressive communication capabilities, all with incredible durability, the XS4 Original+ ensures customers get secure and safe access when they need it.”

Redefined and stylish design

The XS4 Original+ works with existing XS4 Original door hardware. A broad range of different models and functions make smart access to any door possible, in order to cover all needs of any type of building. Visually, the XS4 Original+ differs from the conventional XS4 Original only in a few details, with improved reader aesthetics.

Thanks to a sleek design update, the XS4 Original+ looks better than ever

Thanks to a sleek design update, the XS4 Original+ looks better than ever. The reader is now flatter and available in black and white colour options, for a simplified, modernised front. The ANSI, Euro Wide, and Scandinavian Wide standard reader models are a little wider, thereby creating a more harmonious version.

The XS4 Original+ can be tailored to varying building and door needs, with a wide variety of colours and finishes, including the new Dark Bronze finish, and black or white reader options. These can be visualised on a wide range of door styles, by using the SALTO MyLock Configuration tool.

Environment-friendly access control solution

The XS4 Original+ is designed to minimise its impact on the environment. Today, SALTO Systems is carbon neutral for corporate factory operations and is committed to having net-zero climate impact, across the entire business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles.

The XS4 Original+ is the latest model from SALTO to be delivered to customers as a net CO2-neutral access control solution. This concept involves offsetting the CO2 emissions generated during the manufacturing process and the logistics until it is delivered to the customer.