The SALTO XS4 One Deadlatch (DL) is a revolutionary stand-alone electronic lock thanks largely to the level of technology packed inside that brings together the convenience of a smart stand-alone access point - easy to retrofit, install, and no wires - with virtually the same power and performance of an online traditional access control point.
This innovation brings electronic access control and convenience to a number of retail and commercial operations that commonly use aluminum-framed glass doors that previously had limited options for electronic locks. The XS4 One DL electronic lock combines proven robustness, the latest technologies, and elegant design, making it suitable for a wide range of applications. With its intelligent product design, the XS4 One DL offers more functionalities in less space.
Access control readers
Furthermore, SALTO remains true to using only high-quality materials and as few components as possible, which results in durability and longevity of the products. Thanks to its robust construction, the electronic escutcheon is therefore suitable not only for standard doors but also for access points with high intensity use. The SALTO XS4 One DL is part of the proven XS4 platform adding a new design with a totally new built-in reader.
It includes the latest electronic components - RFID (MIFARE DESFire and HID iCLASS Seos) and BLE - Bluetooth Low Energy NFC - Near Field Communication - which ensures current and future compatibility. With the reader available in both black and white, the XS4 One DL has a narrow profile and is designed to fit most aluminum-framed doors.
Smart keys technology
Using smart keys and mobile technology with the SALTO XS4 One DL electronic lock allows users to manage access rights - quickly and keylessly - which is more secure than using mechanical keys. There is also additional value in the flexibility, convenience, and operational efficiency provided by the XS4 One DL wireless technology.
Because the SALTO XS4 One DL is compatible with SALTO SVN, SALTO BLUEnet Wireless, and the SALTO KS - Keys as a Service - cloud-based technology, it can be switched to any of SALTO’s technology platforms at any time without changing the hardware. This allows businesses to decide which technology fits better with their security, operations, and IT needs.
Access management platform
The SALTO XS4 One DL has more functionality and performance capability than any other smart electronic door locks on the market, allowing businesses to connect to their on-premises network via advanced SVN-based technology SALTO Space data-on-card platform or the cloud with the SALTO KS cloud-based access management platform. SALTO delivers profit-driven keyless smart access for retail.
Say goodbye to mechanical keys and the cost of replacing them and the worry associated with lost keys
Businesses can connect a SALTO XS4 One DL front door lock with management and security software (BMS) and third-party systems to automate tasks and connect alerts. Save time and money with quick installation on almost any type of door and access point. Achieve faster onboarding for new staff members by sending keys even before their first day. Say goodbye to mechanical keys and the cost of replacing them and the worry associated with lost keys.
Operating platform system
Control who goes where - and when - for any or all retail locations. And when expanding to new properties, affordably scale and establish access management across a number of properties.
- Grant specific access for one's staff, suppliers, or delivery services
- Monitor real-time access and entrances without disturbing the store’s customer flow
XS4 One DL features and characteristics:
- Compatible with market standard deadlatches
- Simple installation is possible on any type of door, including those with narrow, medium, or wide-stile frames
- Body and escutcheon made of steel
- The lock can always be opened from the inside (single action panic feature works in conjunction with the relevant mortise lock)
- Reversible latch guard comes with all models
- Version for use with a paddle (paddle not included)
- Technology: SVN / BLUEnet Wireless / JustIN Mobile
- Operating platform system: SALTO Space - Data-on-Card - SALTO KS - Keys as Service
- Smart key: RFID (MIFARE DESFire and HID iCLASS Seos), NFC, and BLE
- Finishes and models are available in a wide variety of reader colours and lock finishes