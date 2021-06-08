SALTO Systems, a manufacturer of electronic smart access solutions, has launched a newly-redesigned website that offers detailed product information, enhanced industry vertical focus, and covers the latest technology and electronic advances for SALTO platforms, technology, and services.
Improved functionality
The new site places a large emphasis on visitor experience and provides a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality, and accessible resources to help support the informational needs of clients and prospects alike.
Comprehensive site to help make access decisions
"We are thrilled to launch the new SALTO website and strongly feel that it aligns with our sustainable company vision of becoming the most technologically advanced access control provider that develops disruptive electronic smart locking solutions for any type of application all around the world,” said Borja Ganzarain, Brand, Content and Marketing SALTO Systems.
The new website provides visitors, customers, partners, and end-users with a new ecosystem"
“We have been working hard to give our website an upgrade. Our goal with this new website is to provide our visitors, customers, partners, and end-users with a new ecosystem that will help them develop a better understanding of SALTO. They will find a sleek new comprehensive site that delivers the information they need to make informed smart access decisions.”
Cloud-based smart access solutions
The website provides easily accessible information for potential customers, business, and technology partners to gain key insight into SALTO access control solutions and deliver personalised and engaging content and experiences about cloud-based smart access solutions from the SALTO KS platform or industry-leading SALTO Space on-premise access management platform.
Robust access platforms
The new saltosystems.com website offers a clean and modern design, with information that will be updated regularly with news, blog articles, business cases, new product launch updates, and more.
The newly-designed website offers detailed product information on the electronic lock products SALTO develops and manufactures as well as educational information about robust access control technology platforms that enable end-users to experience the most advanced, secure, and convenient keyless smart access.
Delivers security and safety management
An enhanced section of the website features in-depth solutions for the variety of market industries that SALTO has established a growing footprint and world-class references within: commercial, residential, and shared living spaces, education, healthcare, hospitality, co-working, and retail.
SALTO has electronic hardware and software solutions that work together (and with other building technologies) that apply to each industry, delivering security and safety; flexibility and scalability; an improved user experience; and simplified management.
MyLock configurator
The popular SALTO MyLock configurator is also featured on the new site so that specifiers, architects, partners, and end-users can individually configure SALTO’s wire-free electronic door lock components and visualise them on different doors types or styles.
In addition to the SALTO electronic hardware, MyLock users can choose from several door models and a wide range of colours, finishes, handles, and functions, and then download the technical specifications of the selected product configurations.