The capability of effectively extending real time, online and mobile enabled smart electronic access control to lockers and cabinets has eluded the security market – until now. By incorporating BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) technology into their latest electronic locker lock, SALTO has delivered a product that extends up-to-date comprehensive electronic access control to lockers, cabinets, and essentially anywhere.

“With the world becoming more digital every day, the need to introduce the latest technology into the workplace, retail market, healthcare, and education sectors has never been greater,” said Aznar Sethna, CSMO SALTO Systems. “The new SALTO XS4 Locker Lock with BLE technology drives manageability, creates a flexible and safe storage service environment, and enables users to have what they need at the touch of a mobile app or smartphone, wherever they are.”

Real-time electronic access control

The ability to deliver real-time electronic access control wirelessly to peripheral devices like lockers or cabinets has been long desired in the security industry. There are a variety of needs for securing the contents of lockers. In the workplace, lockers can contain property or expensive equipment. In gyms, lockers in locker rooms hold clothing and personal effects. Lockers and cabinets in the medical field, for example, can contain drugs, and, in retail, cabinets or lockers can contain cash and other valuables.

SALTO has been a provider of electronic access control for lockers with the XS4 locker lock, but the new version adds game changing BLE functionality. Adding BLE capabilities to SALTO’s XS4 Locker Lock solution not only offers the most up-to-date protection for lockers and cabinets, but it also delivers the capability for end-users to control these devices with mobile phones and expands usage to additional SALTO platforms – like use with SALTO KS -Keys as a Service- cloud-based access control technology.

Monitor live access control events

SALTO BLUEnet Wireless was developed to meet the highest demands related to security, connectivity and ease of use and has now been successfully extended to the SALTO XS4 Locker BLE. It is networked through Bluetooth RF and is specially designed for door lock applications where real-time control is required. Control and management of access points can be done remotely and in real-time.

The SALTO BLUEnet Wireless engine allows the operator to monitor live access control events and provides the ability to unlock the locker lock, change its opening mode, activate a lockdown, monitor live door status or change physical access rules in the access plan, all wirelessly and in real-time.

Battery status management

The advanced smart technology that SALTO has integrated into every SALTO XS4 Locker Lock BLE model also permits battery status management and audit trail recovery in real-time. With the same features as an online SALTO BLUEnet wireless door, users of the SALTO XS4 Locker BLE can:

Monitor online the status of the locker

Know if the locker was opened (means card presented)

Bolt inside status (the deadbolt is retracted)

Know if the door closed (means card presented)

Bolt out status (the deadbolt is projected)

Monitor online the battery status

Disseminate the blacklist on lockers

Update firmware through wireless infrastructure

Open the locker remotely

Perform an emergency opening

Perform lockdowns

Problems of key management

The SALTO XS4 Locker BLE is an ergonomic design based on the same housing and mechanical mechanisms of the original version. A locking thumb turn makes for easy use – even with wet hands. The outer thumb turn – with a red and green indicator indicating availability of the locker – has an electronically managed release. Ready-to-install into pre-existing doors, it is designed as a replacement locker lock and can be used to quickly secure any pre-existing cabinet.

And at a time where contagious viruses and bacteria dominate the headlines, it’s impressive that the XS4 Locker BLE comes with BioCote Antimicrobial Technology that can reduce bacteria by up to 99.99% as standard. Electronic access control in general and the SALTO XS4 Locker BLE specifically, eliminate the problems of key management, a user losing a key, or leaving a locker lock in a locked state for a long period of time.

User assigned mobile key

The SALTO XS4 Locker BLE gives operators complete control and different specific and configurable opening modes for users that include: Fixed assignment locker: A specific user ID carrier or user assigned mobile key operates a specific locker lock. Free-assignment locker: Any user ID carrier subsequently used to unlock a locker takes control. Family option: Multiple user ID carriers to operate a single locker.

One of the primary benefits of a smart electronic access control solution is the ability to easily incorporate mobile access use. The SALTO XS4 Locker BLE is JustIN Mobile compatible which means that any user can use a smartphone (IOS or Android) to operate the locker lock. Adding JustIN mobile functionality to a locker lock, means adding more features that can be conducted over the phone network, like: updating credentials; blacklist transmission; automatic audit trail collection; and automatic battery status collection.

Unique access control solutions

“SALTO’s proven smart technology products have long delivered unique access control solutions for any type of use case and application whether you’re in working space property management, healthcare, or education,” concludes Aznar Sethna, CSMO SALTO Systems. "The new SALTO XS4 Locker with embedded BLE technology makes this product an excellent solution for all of those projects that require a locking solution for a controlled, easy-to-operate, and fully-integrated mobile access technology system.”