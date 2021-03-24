SALTO Systems, a globally renowned manufacturer of electronic access control solutions, has named Laura Turman as Retail Vertical Leader for North America.
“We are expanding our vertical focus across all the verticals we serve and are very excited to have Laura leading our retail vertical business,” said Steve Burk, SALTO Systems North America Director of Marketing & Vertical Businesses.
Access control solutions in retail space
SALTO’s offerings in the retail space provide much more than world class access control"
Steve Burk adds, “SALTO’s offerings in the retail space provide much more than world class access control, they also drive operational efficiencies that customers can leverage to improve their businesses.”
Steve further stated, “With her strong security experience and deep insight, Laura is well-equipped to deliver SALTO’s best-in-class access control solutions deeper into the retail market. We are thrilled to have her join the team.”
Security solutions expert
Laura Turman has extensive experience in the security industry and has previously served as Regional Sales Manager for Senstar, Regional Security Expert for Schneider Electric, Regional Sales Manager for Open Options, and as an Account Executive for Anixter. She has also held the coveted profile of Vice President of Operations for Ashland Integrated, Inc.
“SALTO’s product set is uniquely suited to find unlimited success in the retail space. I am intensely honoured and incredibly excited to be given the opportunity to help SALTO expand its footprint in the retail vertical,” said SALTO Systems’ Retail Vertical Leader for North America, Laura Turman.
Laura Turman adds, “I’m also looking forward to working with the established and amazing SALTO team to achieve our shared goal of blazing new trails.”