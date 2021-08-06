SALTO Systems has increased focus on delivering industry-specific smart access control solutions for varied verticals. A few of note include:
Education
SALTO delivers next-generation access control solutions for schools, colleges, and universities, which can help manage and control educational environments better. They balance security with accessibility, and advanced technology with affordability.
SALTO wire-free, smart tech access solutions deliver safe, welcoming campuses in educational facilities and institutions globally, so as to protect children, teachers, and communities in their places of learning. With lockdown functionality and integration with campus systems, such as ID cards and POS, SALTO delivers comprehensive solutions.
Residential
SALTO solutions balance premium connected living with security and streamlined management
SALTO’s smart access control technology for the multi-family and residential market provides a smart, modern and easy to install, and maintain electronic locking solution, without the cost and complexity of traditional access control solutions.
From main entrances and perimeter access to individual apartment doors, not forgetting shared amenities, storage facilities, rentable space, garages, and elevators, SALTO solutions balance premium connected living with security and streamlined management. Plus, integrations with building management systems, IoT devices, and other security platforms improve operational efficiency.
Retail
Robust access control is vital for efficient, successful retail store security of any size or type – boutiques or big-box stores, owner-operated restaurants or fast-food chains, banks or financial services outlets. Line managers must be freed from the constant cries of “Can I have the keys?” Site managers must facilitate maintenance and deliveries, often outside of regular operating hours. Business owners must control stock and protect against fraud.
Landlords must ensure only authorised personnel are on their premises. These issues and more are easily managed with SALTO keyless smart access for retail store security. SALTO makes access control simple and secure and helps retail management grant specific access for staff, suppliers, customers, delivery services, and more.
Healthcare
Healthcare facilities present unique access challenges. While they must offer a welcoming environment, often 24/7, for a constantly changing user base, they also must secure back-of-house and staff-only areas that need tight control to protect patients, staff, volunteers, visitors, and suppliers. Specific areas – operating rooms, pharmacies, laboratories, equipment closets, and the like – all have different security and accessibility needs.
Of course, doors, lockers, cabinets, carts, and special medical equipment all need access control, as well. SALTO smart access solutions combine the security, protection, and flexibility that healthcare facilities require. Plus, SALTO’s use of BioCote antimicrobial silver ion technology contributes to a more hygienic environment.