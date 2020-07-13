SALTO Systems, a globally renowned manufacturer of electronic access control solutions, has received carbon-neutral certification for its factory headquarters in Spain and across all of its operations.
Edge electronic access control
Carbon neutrality is achieved by calculating a carbon footprint and reducing it to zero through a combination of efficiency measures in-house and supporting external emission reduction projects.
SALTO’s renowned edge electronic access control hardware and software technologies are in use in more than 15,000 installations worldwide, with an estimated 14 million daily users. SALTO has local offices in 25 countries including the United States and Canada.
Carbon-neutral certification
Receiving the carbon-neutral certification is a great honor for SALTO as one of the company’s primary missions is to deliver electronic access control in an environmentally responsible manner. SALTO has focused on achieving carbon neutrality through ambitious reductions in emissions across all stages of the product life cycle including design, production, energy efficiency, and recycling.
"We want to lead the way in the delivery of sustainable keyless and smart access control solutions by providing our customers with smart lock products and services that reflect their own values,” said SALTO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Javier Roquero.
He adds, “We are very conscious of our responsibility to consider the environmental, social, and economic impact of our organisation and today’s news about our carbon neutral achievement is just the latest stage in this journey."
Sustainable and green energy generation
One hundred percent of SALTO’s electricity is generated by either on-site solar panels or purchased as certified green electricity. All emissions that cannot be eliminated are compensated with the Madre de Dios Amazon Forest Conservation Project. This verified carbon offsetting project reduces deforestation and helps to establish sustainable forest management practices.
“This achievement reflects almost two decades of work to make SALTO Systems as energy and carbon-efficient as it can be,” said Roquero, adding “The initiatives that SALTO has undertaken to achieve carbon-neutral certification demonstrate our company’s commitment to becoming more sustainable. We are very proud of our success!”