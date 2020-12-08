One of the largest universities in the capital, London South Bank University, commissioned Optyma Security Systems to upgrade its access control database with SALTO SPACE management software.

London South Bank University (LSBU) is one of London’s largest and oldest universities. Since 1892 it has been improving the lives of students, businesses, and the local community. As a cosmopolitan university with over 18,000 students, it draws people from over 130 countries.

Incumbent security specialists

The university has two Campuses and four Halls of Residences, these being: Southwark Campus based at Elephant and Castle and consisting of numerous separate buildings and Havering Campus in Essex. They also have a third campus opening in September 2021 in Croydon.

Optyma have been the incumbent security specialists providing maintenance

Following a site review, it was recommended that the current SALTO system should be upgraded to the latest versions. Optyma have been the incumbent security specialists providing maintenance and reactive repairs for the CCTV, access control, and integrated intruder alarms across the whole campus since 2017. They also provide support with the integration of the access control and student enrolment/service databases.

Potential blacklisting problems

For this exercise, the principal aims were to: eliminate any potential blacklisting problems; bring the existing technology up to date; future proof the system, and install a web-based solution to allow for easier access.

To achieve this, work was carried out at LSBU during the lockdown period to ensure downtime was kept to a minimum, with SALTO extracting all information required to be replicated in the new database and then incorporating and rebuilding a new database for the customer. SPACE was installed on the new SALTO server and connected to the rebuilt database. Optyma engineers then carried out the initialisation of all hardware and re-enrolment of user cards across the campus.

Access control technology

SALTO’s SPACE smart access control technology platform is a fully integrated electronic locking and software solution that brings seamless access to every door in any building in an efficient, safe, secure, and accessible way.

It provides an intuitive user-centric software interface that makes it simple and secure to incorporate access control

It provides an intuitive user-centric software interface that makes it simple and secure to incorporate access control for any type of building size or user need. It’s powerful and flexible software allows each system operator to set up their own preferences: capabilities and security level, language settings, and others. It also offers several ways to integrate with third-party systems. This includes interfaces and APIs for connecting SALTO smart lock technology to video surveillance, vehicle access, biometrics, time & attendance, escape door control systems, intrusion alarm, and more.

Ensuring seamless integration

The new database now enables the university to easily manage and secure its access plan across all its facilities from a single point if needed. Their new SALTO SPACE software is designed to be easy and intuitive to use, allowing system administrators to manage doors and user keys in just a few easy steps, and in real-time.

Optyma’s Managing Director, Ian Broadbridge, says: “Optyma are proud to continue to help keep our major educational establishments such as LSBU, safe and secure. Our team of skilled engineers and highly trained technical support staff worked closely with them, as our valued partners in the education sector, to ensure seamless integration and a fully functioning system without disruption to the universities essential work.”