SALTO Systems, a manufacturer of wire-free smart electronic locking solutions, and Livly, a Chicago-based developer of operating systems for multifamily rentals, have partnered to deliver SALTO’s robust electronic access control features from within Livly’s multifamily management platform and resident app.
“SALTO continues to be an innovative company and Livly has developed an impressive multifamily property management tool. By adding SALTO electronic lock management to the Livly platform, it will provide residents the convenience of using their mobile device to manage property access via the Livly mobile app. For management, it will give them the power to better manage and control full building access,” said SALTO Sales Strategy North America, Colin DePree.
Electronic locking solutions
SALTO provides electronic locking solutions that offer easy-to-use applications for multifamily residential owners, developers, property managers, and residents. Time and money-saving solutions provide real-time, wireless access control for all building, department, and resident doors in an apartment, condominium, or luxury high rise.
The key to unlocking tremendous value in real estate will come from smart access control"
“Touchless technology is the future. The key to unlocking tremendous value in real estate will come from smart access control and we’re excited to be working together with SALTO, pushing the needle in what multifamily real estate technology can be,” said Alex Samoylovich, Founder and Co-CEO, Livly.
Managing property access
Livly delivers multifamily residents a single platform to manage tasks like rent payments, package deliveries, and on-demand services. For property managers, Livly focuses on unlocking new revenue streams by monetising physical and digital transactions within the property ecosystem.
The new Livly- SALTO integration incorporates electronic locking into Livly’s Guest Management service, providing residents a convenient way to manage property access via the Livly app, and equipping management with 24/7, real-time control over access.